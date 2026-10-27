Mumbai's priciest rental deals: Oberoi 360 West leads at ₹28.5 lakh a month

Mumbai’s luxury rental market saw monthly rents touch ₹28.5 lakh in the April–September 2026 period, with a registered lease at Oberoi 360 West in Worli emerging as the most expensive among the eight residential rental agreements tracked by Lighthouse Luxury and Zapkey.

The agreement, registered on September 28, 2026, lists Derive Trading & Resorts Private Limited as the owner and IVL Dhunseri Petrochem Industries Private Limited as the tenant. At ₹28.5 lakh a month, the rent translates to ₹3.42 crore a year, excluding other charges.

Oberoi 360 West featured three times in the list of eight highest-rent agreements. The other two agreements recorded monthly rents of ₹23 lakh and ₹22 lakh.

The ₹23 lakh-a-month agreement was registered on July 31, with Kirandevi Gopikishan Damani recorded as the owner and Kaymera Advisors Private Limited as the tenant. Another agreement, registered on August 19, lists Damani as the owner and Metax Life Science Limited as the tenant, at a monthly rent of ₹22 lakh. Four Seasons, Gulita among other premium addresses Four Seasons Private Residences in Worli recorded the second-highest monthly rent in the list, at ₹27.5 lakh. The agreement was registered on June 23, with Nuvo Artisan Family Office LLP recorded as the owner and Infinitrize Ventures Private Limited as the tenant. At Madhuli CHS in Worli, an agreement registered on September 30 recorded monthly rent of ₹22 lakh. The owner was listed as Anjana Taraporewala and the tenant as Ashwin Mehta HUF.

Gulita bungalow in Breach Candy recorded a monthly rent of ₹21.5 lakh. The agreement, registered on July 2, lists Jal Nari Mehta as the owner and Svatantra Microfin Limited as the tenant. Registered rental agreements, with the owner and tenant as recorded. Two other properties recorded monthly rents of ₹21 lakh each. At Prime Ceejay Residency in Worli, the agreement registered on September 4 lists Resham Atul Chordia as the owner and Balewadi Tech Park Private Limited as the tenant. At Signature Island in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), an agreement registered on July 17 lists Siyaram Trading LLP as the owner and AMN Life Science Private Limited as the tenant.

Corporate tenants feature prominently Companies and business entities appear as tenants in all eight agreements, according to the names recorded in the registration data. The list includes firms from sectors such as petrochemicals, investments, life sciences, technology and microfinance. "The records also show where demand is building. Ten micro- markets account for 56% of the value, and they grew 26% from the first quarter to the second, against 17% for the market as a whole. Luxury buyers are concentrating on a small set of proven addresses," said Sandeep Reddy Co-Founder, Zapkey. For rentals, the report covers agreements registered between June 1 and September 30, 2026, using Maharashtra Inspector General of Registration records. The values are as recorded and exclude stamp duty, registration fees and GST.

"Between July and September, Mumbai registered more than 17 homes worth ₹5 crore or more every single day. Luxury gathered pace through the half. From the first quarter to the second, ₹5 crore-plus registrations grew 10.5%, their value grew 17.1%, and the average ticket rose 6% to ₹10.7 crore. Confidence at the very top is back. Deals above ₹50 crore more than doubled, from nine to twenty, and September alone had as many of them as the whole first quarter. In one building, three homes sold for ₹456 crore. The growth is also spreading. Worli remains the city’s biggest luxury market, but Andheri West & Versova doubled in a single quarter and Tardeo more than doubled. Together they drove over 40% of the growth," said Sumesh Mishra Founder, Lighthouse Luxury.