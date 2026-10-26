Mumbai sees 17 daily deals in ₹5 cr-plus homes, Rs 50 cr plus sales double

Mumbai’s ₹5 crore-plus housing market averaged more than 17 transactions a day between April and September, with sales value rising 17.1% quarter-on-quarter in Q2 as ultra-luxury deals gained momentum, according to a report by Lighthouse Luxury, powered by property registration intelligence platform Zapkey.

Mumbai’s luxury residential property market recorded 3,145 transactions worth ₹32,623 crore in the first half of FY27, said a report tiled "The Luxury Real Estate Market Decoded," that covers registered luxury residential transactions across the Mumbai region between April and September 2026.

The market gathered pace in the second quarter, with registrations rising 10.5% to 1,651 from the first quarter. Transaction value increased 17.1% to ₹17,600 crore, while the average ticket size rose 6% to ₹10.7 crore.

The second quarter’s transactions were worth an average of ₹191 crore a day, compared with the first quarter. July was the strongest month of the six-month period, recording 618 homes worth ₹6,669 crore. Deals worth ₹50 crore and above more than double Transactions in the ultra-luxury segment gathered pace during the half-year. The region recorded 29 residential deals worth ₹50 crore or more, with a combined value of ₹2,536 crore. The number of such transactions rose from nine in the first quarter to 20 in the second quarter. September alone recorded nine deals in this price bracket, matching the entire first-quarter tally. The report also found that the ₹5 crore-to-₹10 crore segment accounted for around seven in every 10 luxury home sales. Meanwhile, homes priced above ₹20 crore contributed more than a quarter of the total transaction value.

Three homes at NamanXana were sold for a combined ₹456 crore, translating into an average transaction value of ₹152 crore per home, the highest average among the report’s top 10 projects. Worli leads, but luxury demand spreads to other neighbourhoods Worli remained Mumbai’s largest luxury residential market by transaction value, recording 275 deals worth ₹5,558 crore during the six-month period. The average transaction value in the locality stood at ₹20.2 crore, and Worli accounted for approximately 17% of the region’s total luxury home sales value. However, growth was not confined to established luxury residential hubs. Andheri West and Versova recorded a doubling of transaction value between the first and second quarters, while Tardeo registered 125% quarter-on-quarter growth.

New launches by Sri Lotus Developers and Viceroy contributed more than half of the growth in Andheri West and Versova, according to the report. Ten micro-markets accounted for 56% of the region’s luxury residential transaction value. Their combined value rose 26% between the first and second quarters, outpacing the overall market’s 17.1% increase. “ Mumbai’s luxury market gathered pace through the half, and confidence at the very top is back, with deals above ₹50 crore more than doubling,” said Sumesh Mishra, founder of Lighthouse PropTech. “The growth is also spreading: Worli remains the biggest market, but Andheri West and Versova and Tardeo doubled in a single quarter. Mumbai’s luxury market now has more than one engine, and I expect the second half to build on the first,” he said.

Godrej Properties tops developer rankings Godrej Properties led the developer rankings by transaction value, with ₹2,360 crore across 207 homes. Oberoi Realty followed with ₹1,818 crore, while Lodha Developers recorded ₹1,741 crore. Godrej Trilogy Seafront in Worli was the top project, with transactions worth ₹1,199 crore during the period. Murtuza Vapiwala, co-founder of Lighthouse PropTech, said the report combined artificial intelligence-led analytics with property registration data to provide visibility into actual transaction values. Sandeep Reddy, co-founder of Zapkey, said registered sale and lease records helped identify where demand was building. According to the report, the 10 leading micro-markets recorded 26% growth in transaction value from the first quarter to the second, compared with 17% for the overall market.

Premium home rentals also see corporate demand The report also tracked the high-end rental market. Between June and September 2026, eight homes were leased at monthly rents of ₹20 lakh or more, seven of them by companies. Eight homes were leased for ₹20 Lakh a month or more between June and September 2026, seven of them by companies. Key highlights of the report: Mumbai region recorded 3,145 luxury home sales priced at ₹5 Crore and above between April and September 2026. Luxury sales value grew 17.1% from Q1 to Q2, as the average ticket size rose 6% to ₹10.7 Crore. The highest reported monthly rent was ₹28.5 lakh for a home at Oberoi 360 West in Worli, equivalent to ₹3.42 crore annually.