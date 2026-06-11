Mutual funds have become one of the most sought after investment vehicles in the last decade in India. Terms like SIP, STP and SWP have now become part of everyday household discussions. In this article, we discuss the various ways to invest and withdraw money from mutual funds.

Lump sum investment, redemption

mutual funds allow a minimum amount of even Rs100 and there is no upper limit when it comes to the maximum amount that can be invested. Some large-ticket investments, either by institutional investors or a high-net-worth-individual, can run into hundreds or thousands of crores of rupees. In case of a lump sum investment, the units are allotted to the investor only after confirmation of a valid money transfer from the investor’s bank account to the designated account of the mutual fund. Withdrawal of money from mutual funds or redemption of mutual funds involves submitting a redemption request either physically through a form or digitally, following which the money is credited to the investor’s bank account in a day (T+1 days in case of debt funds) or two (T+2 days in case of equity funds). Lump sum is investing any sum of money in a mutual fund either physically by filling up an application form along with cheque, or digitally though one of the many platforms available. Manyallow a minimum amount of even Rs100 and there is no upper limit when it comes to the maximum amount that can be invested. Some large-ticket investments, either by institutional investors or a high-net-worth-individual, can run into hundreds or thousands of crores of rupees. In case of a lump sum investment, the units are allotted to the investor only after confirmation of a valid money transfer from the investor’s bank account to the designated account of the mutual fund. Withdrawal of money from mutual funds or redemption of mutual funds involves submitting a redemption request either physically through a form or digitally, following which the money is credited to the investor’s bank account in a day (T+1 days in case of debt funds) or two (T+2 days in case of equity funds).

Systematic investment plan (SIP) SIPs, the investments are done on a periodic basis — weekly, monthly or quarterly. Here, the investor authorises a periodic debit mandate with the bank for a specified number of periods. For instance, you can start an SIP for 60 months with a monthly installment of Rs10,000, to be debited on 10th of every month. In this case, if the day falls on a non-transaction day (like Saturday, Sunday or a public holiday), the debit is processed on the next business day. While there are no penalties for lack of funds in the bank when an SIP is to be processed, it is recommended that you keep adequate balances in order to maintain investment discipline. With, the investments are done on a periodic basis — weekly, monthly or quarterly. Here, the investor authorises a periodic debit mandate with the bank for a specified number of periods. For instance, you can start an SIP for 60 months with a monthly installment of Rs10,000, to be debited on 10th of every month. In this case, if the day falls on a non-transaction day (like Saturday, Sunday or a public holiday), the debit is processed on the next business day. While there are no penalties for lack of funds in the bank when an SIP is to be processed, it is recommended that you keep adequate balances in order to maintain investment discipline.

Systematic transfer plan (STP) A STP is used to systematically transfer money from one fund to another, often a liquid or other debt fund, to an equity-oriented fund. Since you are not investing new money every month (it can also be daily, weekly or quarterly), there is no bank debit on a periodic basis. The initial investment into the source fund is typically a lump sum investment followed by periodic transfer of money. So, every month the units of the source fund get redeemed and the investor is allotted new units of the target fund. An illustration for STP could be that you receive your yearly bonus of Rs 5 lakh, out of which you wish to invest Rs 3 lakh in an equity fund in a systematic manner. Here you can invest Rs 3 lakh in a liquid fund and start an STP of Rs 30,000 per month for 10 months. This helps in immediate parking of your intended investment into an avenue that is likely to grow. Remember, it is likely that after 10 months some money is likely to be left behind in the liquid fund, i.e., the appreciation part.

Systematic withdrawal plan SWP (SWP) This feature offered by mutual funds is ideal for meeting your monthly cash requirements from an existing investment in a mutual fund, in case you do not have monthly income. This is a great tool for retirees to create their own pension streams from their mutual fund investments. You can set up an SWP in any existing mutual fund for any particular date of a month offering easy convenience without having to visit the mutual fund branch or having to remember to digitally redeem units every month. An illustration for SWP could be that of a retiree needing a monthly cash flow of Rs 50,000 from a mutual fund investment of Rs1 crore. Here, the investor can set up an SWP of Rs 50,000 per month on the first of every month for any period by specifying a start date and an end date. The money then is automatically credited to the investor’s bank account on the first of every month (or the next working day). Needless to mention the SWP will discontinue once the money in the mutual fund scheme is exhausted.

Systematic investing as a tool for managing risks: As you can see above, in each of the systematic tools, be it SIP, STP or SWP, a key objective to manage risk arising due to market fluctuations. Imagine you invested a large sum of money into an equity fund and immediately an event like Covid or Gulf War happens leading to a fall in markets. This can lead to serious erosion in value of your investments in the short term. If you are investing in the form of SIP or STP, some of your money is invested at lower market levels too, thereby smoothening your entry points. There is an element of averaging here. That’s why they say SIP / STP involve rupee cost averaging.

Similarly, imagine a situation where you redeem a large sum of money and the market goes up immediately. Here you have exited equities at lower market levels. On the other hand, if the withdrawal was through an SWP, every month a particular sum of money would get withdrawn, some of it at higher market levels too. FAQs If an investor fails to pay SIP instalment will there be a penalty? In case a SIP instalment is missed, penalties are not levied. However, it is advised that no instalment is missed so that investments grow over a period of time.