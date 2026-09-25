Mutual fund tax rules: How SIPs, switches and losses affect capital gains

Mutual fund investing is often described as simple: invest through a SIP, stay invested and let compounding work. The tax treatment, however, can become complicated when an investor has accumulated units over several years and then starts redeeming, switching schemes or receiving distributions.

Here is a practical guide to some of the most common mutual fund tax questions.

1. How should you track purchase dates across multiple SIPs?

Suppose Ajeet starts a monthly ₹10,000 SIP in an equity mutual fund in January 2024. By December 2026, he has made 36 separate investments.

He cannot simply treat all the units as having a December 2026 purchase date when calculating capital gains. Each instalment has its own acquisition date and cost.

When units are redeemed, the tax calculation therefore needs to identify which units have been sold and their corresponding acquisition cost. Mutual fund capital-gains statements are designed to provide this transaction-level information. The Income Tax Department treats redemption or sale of capital assets as a transfer for tax purposes, while AMFI notes that mutual fund gains depend on the duration for which units were held before redemption, switch or sale. What investors should do: Download the capital-gains statement from the mutual fund platform, broker or registrar rather than trying to reconstruct years of SIP transactions manually. Investors should also reconcile the information with their Annual Information Statement (AIS) before filing the return.

For example, if Ajit redeems ₹2 lakh worth of units in 2026, the statement should show the relevant purchase lots, their cost and the resulting capital gain or loss. "Each SIP instalment is a separate purchase with its own date and cost, so the simplest route is your broker's capital gains statement, which already computes the gains using FIFO. Cross-check it against your AIS, and if the two differ, investigate before filing. The underlying transaction ledger on the platform is the backup if you need to trace individual instalments," said Archit Gupta, CEO and Founder of ClearTax. 2. How are capital gains calculated when mutual fund units are sold?

The tax depends on what type of mutual fund you own and when you bought and sold the units. Gupta explains it as: Equity-oriented funds: long-term (held over 12 months) at 12.5% above a ₹1.25 lakh annual exemption; short-term (12 months or less) at 20%, with no exemption. Debt funds bought on or after 1 April 2023: the entire gain is taxed at slab rates, regardless of holding period (no long-term benefit). Units bought before that date follow the older rules. Gold funds: long-term (held over 24 months) at 12.5% without indexation; short-term at slab rates. Example: Suppose Reena has ₹2 lakh of eligible long-term capital gains from equity mutual funds during a financial year and no other Section 112A gains. The first ₹1.25 lakh is covered by the annual threshold, leaving ₹75,000 taxable at 12.5 per cent. The basic tax would therefore be ₹9,375, before cess and any applicable surcharge.

If the same investment is sold within 12 months and the gain qualifies as short-term capital gain under Section 111A, the applicable rate is 20 per cent. What about debt mutual funds? This is where investors need to be particularly careful. For units acquired on or after April 1, 2023, mutual funds falling within the specified-mutual-fund rules can have gains treated as short-term capital gains irrespective of the holding period. Section 50AA was introduced for specified mutual funds and covers funds meeting the prescribed investment conditions. Therefore, an investor should not assume that simply holding a debt-oriented mutual fund for more than two or three years automatically gives the investment conventional long-term capital-gains treatment.

Example: If Anil bought a qualifying specified mutual fund in May 2024 and sells it in 2027 after holding it for three years, the holding period alone does not give him the traditional long-term capital-gains treatment. The applicable gain may instead be taxed according to the Section 50AA provisions. Units acquired before April 1, 2023 can fall under the earlier regime, so investors with older debt-fund holdings should check the acquisition date and the specific scheme's tax classification. 3. What happens if a mutual fund scheme merges? A scheme merger or consolidation does not necessarily create a tax bill for the investor. "As per the provisions of the Income Tax Act, when a mutual fund merges into another, it is a transaction not regarded as a transfer, thereby not attracting any capital gains implications. The cost of acquisition of the merging mutual fund (the original fund) is considered for capital gain calculations," said Gupta.

Example: Suppose Fund A is merged into Fund B and an investor receives units of Fund B in exchange for the units held in Fund A as part of the approved scheme consolidation. The investor does not ordinarily treat that exchange as a taxable sale merely because the name of the scheme has changed as part of the qualifying merger. The original acquisition history remains important when the investor eventually sells the replacement units. Investors should retain the original purchase records and the fund's merger documentation. 4. What happens when you switch from one mutual fund to another? This is one of the most common tax mistakes investors make.

A switch is generally treated as two transactions: redemption of units in the original scheme and purchase of units in the new scheme. AMFI's investor material specifically notes that capital gains can arise on redemption/switch/sale of mutual fund units. Example: Sangeeta has ₹5 lakh invested in Fund A. Its value has risen to ₹7 lakh. She decides to switch the entire amount to Fund B. She may think, “I haven't withdrawn the money; I have simply moved it from one fund to another.” For tax purposes, however, the redemption of Fund A is the relevant transaction. If the ₹2 lakh gain is taxable based on the fund type and holding period, the switch can trigger a capital-gains liability even though the proceeds immediately go into another mutual fund.

"A switch is really two transactions: you redeem units of the first fund and use the proceeds to buy the second. The redemption leg is a sale, so it attracts capital gains, taxed according to the fund type and holding period, exactly as a normal sale would," said Gupta. 5. Does switching count as taxable even if no money reaches your bank account? Yes, in a normal inter-scheme switch, the redemption leg can create a taxable capital gain. The fact that the money never reaches your savings account does not by itself make the transaction tax-free. For example, if ₹3 lakh invested in Fund A becomes ₹4 lakh and the investor switches the entire amount into Fund B, the ₹1 lakh gain on Fund A needs to be considered for tax purposes according to the applicable rules.

There are specific statutory exemptions for certain scheme consolidations and plan consolidations, so investors should distinguish a genuine scheme merger from an investor-initiated switch. 6. How is IDCW or dividend income taxed? Investors receiving IDCW — Income Distribution cum Capital Withdrawal — should not confuse the payout with a tax-free return of capital. Dividend income is reported under income from other sources and is generally taxable at the investor's applicable rate. The Income Tax Department's return guidance includes dividend income under income from other sources. Example: Suppose a mutual fund investor receives ₹30,000 as IDCW during the year. The ₹30,000 needs to be considered as taxable dividend income, subject to the applicable rules and the investor's tax regime.

For an investor in a higher tax slab, the effective tax on such income can therefore be significantly higher than the special capital-gains rates applicable to qualifying equity-fund gains. 7. What should investors do with capital losses? Capital losses can be useful for reducing future tax bills, provided the investor follows the rules for set-off and carry-forward. "A long-term capital loss can be set off only against long-term capital gains, while a short-term capital loss can be set off against both short-term and long-term gains. Any unutilised loss can be carried forward for eight assessment years, provided the return is filed by the due date. So losses aren't purely negative; used well, they reduce your tax," said Gupta.

The Income Tax Department states that: Example: Suppose Meha sells an equity mutual fund at a ₹1 lakh long-term loss in FY2026-27 but has no long-term capital gain in that year. She cannot simply use that LTCL against her salary income. Instead, subject to the applicable rules, she can carry the loss forward and use it against eligible long-term capital gains in subsequent years. Now consider a ₹1 lakh short-term capital loss. That loss can be set off against eligible short-term as well as long-term capital gains. This is why investors should not ignore a loss-making mutual fund transaction merely because it generated a loss. Properly reported losses can have value in future tax calculations.