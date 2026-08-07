NPS for NRIs: Tax benefits, retirement savings and withdrawal rules

Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) can use the National Pension System (NPS) to build a retirement corpus, but they may not get all the tax advantages. The biggest benefit is available to those who continue to have taxable income in India and choose the old tax regime.

NRIs and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) are allowed to subscribe to NPS under the All Citizen Model. However, there are differences from resident subscribers, particularly around the Tier-II account and the tax treatment of contributions and withdrawals.

NPS is a market-linked retirement scheme regulated by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). Subscribers can invest across equity, corporate debt, government securities and other permitted asset classes, depending on their investment choice.

Can NRIs and OCIs invest in NPS? Yes. An NRI who is an Indian citizen and an OCI cardholder can open an NPS account, subject to the prescribed KYC requirements. PFRDA says NRIs and OCIs can open a Tier I NPS account. They need documents such as PAN, a recent photograph, an Indian passport in the case of an NRI or an OCI card for an OCI, address proof and an NRE or NRO bank account. The standard entry age under the All Citizen Model is 18 to 70 years. Contributions can be made through the permitted banking and online channels.

One important restriction is that NRIs and OCIs cannot activate a Tier II NPS account. Tier II is a more flexible investment account, with withdrawals generally allowed without the restrictions applicable to Tier I. For an NRI, therefore, NPS is primarily a retirement product rather than a flexible investment account. Where the tax benefit matters The tax advantage of NPS needs to be viewed in the context of an NRI's Indian income. Under the old tax regime, contributions to Tier I can qualify for deductions under Section 80CCD. The additional deduction under Section 80CCD(1B) is available up to Rs 50,000, over and above the overall Rs 1.5 lakh limit applicable to Section 80C and related provisions.

This means an eligible NRI with taxable income in India could potentially claim up to Rs 2 lakh a year through the relevant NPS deductions, subject to the conditions and limits under the Income Tax Act. But this benefit has limited relevance to an NRI who has no taxable income in India. NPS contributions cannot simply be used to reduce tax payable in another country. The tax regime chosen also matters. The new tax regime is the default regime, while eligible taxpayers can opt for the old regime. Most Chapter VI-A deductions, including the individual contribution-related NPS deductions, are not available under the new regime.

What happens to the NPS money at retirement? This is where NRIs need to distinguish between PFRDA's withdrawal rules and income-tax rules. PFRDA's rules for the All Citizen Model were changed in December 2025. For a normal exit, subscribers can now generally take up to 80 per cent of the accumulated pension wealth as a lump sum and must use at least 20 per cent for an annuity. For smaller corpuses, additional withdrawal options are available. This is different from the older 60:40 framework that many investors may still be familiar with. For premature exit, the broad rule remains much stricter: up to 20 per cent can be taken as a lump sum, while at least 80 per cent has to be used to buy an annuity, subject to the applicable corpus thresholds and rules.

The tax position should not, however, be assumed to have automatically changed simply because PFRDA has changed the withdrawal structure. Investors should check the income tax exemption applicable to the amount actually withdrawn and the latest tax provisions at the time of exit. What about the annuity income? The portion used to buy an annuity does not become tax-free merely because it came from NPS. Once the annuity starts paying a pension, that income is taxable in India according to the applicable tax rules. For an NRI, the final tax impact can also depend on the tax rules of the country where the person is resident and the relevant Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA).

This makes NPS particularly relevant for NRIs who expect to retain some financial or tax connection with India after retirement. Partial withdrawal is allowed, but only for specified needs NPS is not designed for frequent withdrawals. After the applicable minimum period, subscribers can make partial withdrawals of up to 25 per cent of their own contributions for specified purposes. These can include children's education or marriage, purchase or construction of a house, and certain medical or other permitted requirements. For someone living abroad, this restriction can actually be useful because it keeps the retirement corpus ring-fenced instead of allowing it to be spent like a regular investment account.

What NRIs should check before investing For an NRI considering NPS, the decision should come down to four questions: Do I have taxable income in India? If not, the Indian tax deduction may have little immediate value. Am I using the old tax regime? The individual contribution deductions are relevant primarily under the old regime. Do I need liquidity? Tier I has withdrawal restrictions and NRIs cannot activate Tier II. Where will I be tax-resident at retirement? The annuity income and eventual remittance can have tax and regulatory implications in both India and the country of residence.