Market correction: Build watchlist, buy quality stocks at target prices

Investors often make behavioural mistakes during a serious market correction. They should, for instance, avoid emotional responses such as panic selling at market lows. “By exiting during temporary declines, investors could miss out on the recovery,” says Feroze Azeez, joint chief executive officer (CEO), Anand Rathi Wealth.

Investors must also guard against recency bias. “Do not assume that the current correction will behave like other recent ones,” says Shrikant Chouhan, head, equity research, Kotak Securities. Chouhan says that while the 2020 Covid-19 crash and the 2025 tariff-led correction saw sharp recoveries from panic lows, not all corrections follow the same pattern. Investors should avoid chasing heavily beaten-down stocks blindly. “Do not keep buying more of falling stocks without reassessing their fundamentals,” says Devarsh Vakil, head of research, HDFC Securities.