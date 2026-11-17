In October, frustrated by more than two years of stagnant returns, Anindya Mondal (name changed on request), a Kolkata-based investor, stopped his systematic investment plan (SIP) in a largecap fund. He decided he would re-enter the market once it started moving up. Many other investors did the same, resulting in the stoppage ratio for mutual funds climbing to 115.7 per cent in October 2026 (5.1 million new SIPs registered, 5.9 million discontinued or completed). Such investors watched in dismay as the Nifty 50 turned around (up 10.1 per cent so far) in November.