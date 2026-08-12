'Nifty 50 needs 8% rebound to reclaim peak, but midcaps are almost back'

While India's benchmark Nifty 50 still has some distance to cover before it returns to its January peak, midcap stocks have almost completely erased their losses, according to an analysis by Abakkus Mutual Fund.

Based on market levels as of July 31, 2026, the Nifty 50 stood at 24,384, requiring an 8% gain to reclaim its peak of 26,329 recorded on January 2, 2026. The Nifty 100 was 6.9% away from its previous peak.

The recovery picture is markedly different for mid- and small-cap stocks. The Nifty Midcap 150 was at 23,138 on July 31, just 0.14% below its peak of 23,171 recorded on July 21. The Nifty Smallcap 250, meanwhile, needed a 3.92% gain to return to its previous peak of 18,623.

, from the level of 31 July 2026, Nifty Midcap 150 requires 0.14% to reach the peak level of 23171 observed on 21 July 2026; and Nifty Smallcap 250 requires 3.92% to reach the peak level of 18623 observed on 23 September 2024. Midcaps have nearly erased the correction The numbers underline how differently various segments of the market have behaved during the recent correction. For investors who have remained focused on large-cap stocks, the recovery has been slower. An 8% gain is still required for the Nifty 50 to regain its January high. By comparison, the Nifty Midcap 150 is effectively back at its previous peak.

This does not necessarily mean midcaps are less risky. Rather, it shows that the recovery from the recent correction has been faster in the midcap segment. The Nifty Midcap 150 fell 14% during the January-May 2026 correction, taking 82 days to reach its bottom. It subsequently recovered completely within 38 days, making the entire fall-and-recovery cycle 120 days. The small-cap segment also experienced a relatively sharp recovery from its recent corrections. The Nifty Smallcap 250's recent major correction between February and April 2024 saw the index fall 12.5%. It took 35 days to reach its bottom and another 41 days to recover fully, completing the cycle in 76 days.

But history shows recoveries can take years The current recovery should not, however, be interpreted as evidence that every market correction will be short-lived. Abakkus' historical analysis shows that market corrections are a regular feature of equity investing, but the time required to recover can vary dramatically depending on the severity of the fall. For the Nifty 50, declines of 5-10% have occurred 27 times since January 1991, or roughly once every 1.3 years. Corrections of 10-20% occurred 13 times, or approximately once every 2.7 years. More severe falls of more than 20% occurred nine times, roughly once every 3.9 years.

That historical pattern is important for investors because a correction is not necessarily a signal that an investor should exit equities. Instead, the magnitude of the decline can have a significant bearing on how long it takes for the market to recover. The 2008 crash remains the big warning The clearest example is the 2008 global financial crisis. The Nifty 50 plunged 59.9% from its peak during the January 2008 crash and took 1,032 days — almost three years — to complete its recovery. The Covid-19 crash was much sharper in terms of speed but considerably faster to recover from. The Nifty 50 fell 38.4% in 69 days in early 2020 and completed its recovery cycle in 300 days.

Small caps can fall harder — and take longer to recover The historical data becomes even more striking when midcaps and small caps are considered. The Nifty Midcap 150 has experienced five declines of more than 20% over the roughly 21-year period studied by Abakkus, with such falls occurring approximately once every 4.2 years. Its deepest historical decline in the study was 73.4%, between January 2008 and May 2014. The index took 427 days to reach its bottom and another 1,901 days to fully recover — a total of 2,328 days. The Nifty Smallcap 250 has seen six declines of more than 20%, occurring roughly once every 3.5 years.

Its deepest fall was 76% between January 2008 and September 2014. It took 432 days to reach the bottom and another 2,010 days to regain its previous peak, making the full recovery cycle 2,442 days. That is more than six-and-a-half years. What does this mean for investors? First, investors looking at the market today should not assume that every index moves together. The Nifty 50 may still be 8% below its peak even as the Nifty Midcap 150 is virtually back at its record level. Second, investors should be careful about judging risk simply by looking at the speed of the latest recovery.