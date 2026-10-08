Nifty earnings seen jumping 27% in Q2FY27; India stocks face a 'heavy lift'

Indian equities may be facing a “heavy lift”, but the earnings engine could finally be turning around, said brokerage Motilal Oswal in its latest India Strategy report, which sees the market caught between a resilient domestic economy and a difficult global backdrop marked by high energy prices, elevated bond yields, geopolitical tensions and continued foreign investor selling.

The brokerage expects earnings for the 399 companies in its coverage universe to rise 22% year-on-year in the second quarter of FY27, the strongest growth in 11 quarters. For the Nifty-50, earnings are expected to grow 27%, the highest in 17 quarters.

The earnings drought may be ending

The expected recovery is unusually broad-based. MOFSL expects profit after tax (PAT) to rise 23% for large-caps, 11% for mid-caps and 29% for small-caps in Q2FY27. Sales are expected to grow 19%, 20% and 17%, respectively, while EBITDA growth is pegged at 18%, 9% and 16%. Financials are expected to anchor the recovery, with private banks, PSU banks and NBFCs among the key contributors. Metals, oil and gas excluding oil marketing companies (OMCs), and telecom are also expected to deliver strong growth. The brokerage expects metals earnings to rise 44%, oil and gas excluding OMCs to grow 34%, telecom profits to jump 71%, PSU banks to grow 27% and private banks 24% in the quarter.

Perhaps more importantly, MOFSL expects almost all sectors in its universe to report earnings growth — a marked improvement from the uneven earnings environment of recent quarters. India has a foreign-investor problem, but not a domestic liquidity problem Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have continued to pull money out of the secondary market, hurt by global uncertainty, higher interest rates and the concentration of global capital in AI-related trades. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), however, have continued to absorb that selling pressure. MOFSL estimates that between July and September 2026, DIIs invested around $18 billion in Indian equities, while FII investment stood at only about $0.7 billion. Sustained monthly SIP contributions of more than $3 billion and strong retail participation have helped underpin domestic flows.

The longer-term shift is even more striking. Over the past decade, FIIs have cumulatively withdrawn about $3 billion from India's secondary market while investing roughly $71 billion in the primary market. MOFSL believes this reflects increasing interest in newer growth opportunities rather than conventional large-cap stocks. The market is quietly getting cheaper Two years of correction have also changed India's valuation equation. From their September 2024 peaks, the Nifty-50, Nifty Midcap-150 and Nifty Smallcap-250 have declined 14%, 2% and 3%, respectively. On a 12-month forward price-to-earnings basis, valuations for large-caps and mid-caps have fallen 31% and 36%, respectively, from their September 2024 peaks. Small-cap valuations have corrected 7%.

The Nifty-50 is now trading 18% below its long-period average, while the mid-cap index is 4% below its average. Small-caps remain 24% above their long-period average. India's valuation premium over emerging markets has also narrowed sharply — to 35% in September 2026, compared with a long-term average of 72% and a peak of 147% in 2022. That means one of the biggest concerns surrounding Indian equities two years ago — stretched valuations — has eased considerably. But this is no longer a “buy everything” market MOFSL's message is not that the market is about to enter a broad-based rally.

Instead, it expects the next phase to be firmly bottom-up.

The brokerage sees a sharp rotation away from conventional sectors towards emerging themes, particularly those with greater representation among mid- and small-cap companies.

Manufacturing, capital goods, defence, electronics manufacturing services (EMS), data centres and new-age and internet businesses have attracted greater investor interest. Meanwhile, heavyweight names in auto, banking, consumer, IT services, oil and gas and utilities have seen weaker investor interest. This has important implications for investors: the market's direction may increasingly depend on individual companies delivering earnings rather than on a simple expansion of market multiples.

Where MOFSL sees the earnings coming from The brokerage expects the earnings recovery to continue beyond the current quarter. For FY27, PAT for the MOFSL universe is projected to rise 15%, followed by 17% growth in FY28. For the Nifty-50, PAT growth is expected at 17% in FY27 and 13% in FY28. Financials, metals, telecom and automobiles are expected to be the biggest contributors to incremental earnings in FY27, together accounting for 78% of the incremental earnings of the MOFSL universe. What is MOFSL betting on? The brokerage has also shifted its model portfolio towards a more bottom-up strategy.

It has moved 400 basis points of portfolio weight from large-caps to mid- and small-caps, while remaining overweight on diversified financials, automobiles, new-age technology platforms, manufacturing and industrials, and consumer discretionary.

Within manufacturing, MOFSL remains overweight on defence and EMS. It also maintains an overweight position on mid- and small-caps.

Among the themes it has highlighted are new-age platforms, manufacturing, defence, electronics manufacturing, discretionary consumption and selected financial businesses. Five things could still derail the recovery