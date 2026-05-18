'No income' MBA husband must still pay working wife maintenance: HC

The Orissa High Court has reaffirmed a key principle in Indian maintenance law that an able-bodied and educated husband cannot avoid supporting his wife merely by claiming he has no income.

Dismissing a husband’s plea against a maintenance order, the court observed that his qualifications and past employment history showed he was capable of earning enough to support his spouse, even though the wife herself was employed.

The case involved a husband challenging a family court order directing him to pay Rs 6,000 a month as maintenance to his wife, an assistant revenue inspector earning around Rs 31,000 monthly. The high court refused to interfere, noting that the husband held an MBA degree and had previously worked with companies such as Wipro and Harman.

The ruling highlights an increasingly consistent judicial approach: Maintenance is not decided only on whether a wife earns, but whether she can maintain the same dignity and standard of living she enjoyed during marriage. A working wife can still claim maintenance Legal experts say courts have repeatedly clarified that employment alone does not disqualify a woman from seeking maintenance. “A wife can legally claim maintenance even if she is working. Courts analyse whether her income is enough to maintain herself with dignity and in the same standard of living as she had during marriage,” said Vivek Joshi, senior associate at PSL Advocates & Solicitors.

Indian courts typically examine factors such as income disparity between spouses, liabilities, childcare responsibilities, and the standard of living enjoyed during marriage. “A working wife can still claim maintenance if her income is not enough to maintain herself properly,” said Alay Razvi, managing partner at Accord Juris. “The key test is need, not only employment status.” Kunal Sharma, managing partner at TARAksh Lawyers and Consultants, said courts distinguish between being “capable of earning” and actually earning enough to sustain oneself. “A wife earning some income that does not match the standard of living at her matrimonial home remains, in law, unable to maintain herself,” he added.

Why courts focus on earning capacity, not just salary The high court’s observation on the husband being “able-bodied” reflects a broader trend in maintenance disputes. Courts increasingly assess earning potential rather than simply accepting claims of unemployment. “This is the defence family courts hear most often and credit least often,” Sharma said. Experts note that courts look beyond present income declarations and assess educational qualifications, previous employment, business interests, lifestyle, assets, and even social media activity. “Courts have increasingly shifted their focus on ‘earning capacity’ rather than just declared income,” said Shashank Agarwal, founder of Legum Solis.

Shivam Kunal, senior associate at BSA LLP, said courts may also impose a “notional income” if they believe a spouse is deliberately understating or suppressing earnings. “If a husband voluntarily resigns, suppresses income, or claims artificial joblessness, courts may impute a reasonable income based on his past salary or qualifications,” he said. The Supreme Court’s guidelines in Rajnesh vs Neha have also made financial disclosure stricter. Both spouses are now expected to file detailed affidavits covering income, assets, liabilities, investments, and expenses. Common mistakes that weaken maintenance cases Lawyers say maintenance disputes often become more complicated because parties fail to disclose finances honestly.

“One of the most common mistakes is hiding or understating income, assets, rental income, or business interests despite being under oath,” Agarwal said. Experts also point to litigants filing incomplete financial affidavits, failing to provide bank statements or tax returns, and making exaggerated claims about expenses. “False statements can damage credibility and lead courts to draw adverse inferences,” Razvi said. “In maintenance cases, documents matter a lot.” Another frequent issue is deliberate unemployment claims during litigation. “Voluntary resignation in the shadow of proceedings is treated as bad faith and aggravates liability rather than reducing it,” Sharma noted.

Courts also take a dim view of delaying tactics, including repeated adjournments or non-payment of interim maintenance despite court orders. The personal finance lesson behind maintenance disputes Beyond the legal battle, experts say such cases underline the importance of financial transparency and independent financial planning within marriages. “Couples can learn crucial financial lessons from maintenance cases, including transparency in finances, independent savings, and fair division of responsibilities,” Joshi said. Lawyers advise spouses to maintain proper records of bank accounts, investments, insurance policies, loans, and recurring expenses. Experts also recommend building emergency savings that can support individuals during prolonged legal disputes or separation.