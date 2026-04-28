No more OTP stress? Flipkart's Face ID payments could change how you shop

If you’ve ever waited for an OTP that never arrived—or worse, watched your payment fail at the last second—you’re not alone. For millions of Indian shoppers, that final checkout step is often the most frustrating part of online shopping.That might be about to change.

In a move that directly impacts everyday users, Flipkart has partnered with Axis Bank and PayU to introduce biometric authentication—letting you approve card payments using your fingerprint or Face ID instead of OTPs.

What this means for you

Instead of waiting for an SMS, entering a code, and hoping the payment goes through, you can now:

Tap “Pay” Verify using fingerprint or Face ID Done That’s it. No OTP delays. No network issues. No expired codes mid-checkout. For now, this feature is available to Axis Bank cardholders on supported smartphones, but it signals a bigger shift in how digital payments in India may evolve. "The feature offers customers a more secure method of authentication backed by device fingerprinting and enhanced checks, reducing the risk of SIM-swap or OTP-based fraud. It addresses significant friction points in digital payments replacing SMS-based OTPs, with a faster and more secured mechanism already familiar to smartphone users. Under this collaboration, PayU manages the merchant-side infrastructure, including device security and authentication flows while Axis Bank leverages Wibmo (a PayU company) to power biometric verification on the issuer side," said Flipkart in a statement.

Biometric authentication addresses India's alarming digital payment fraud landscape, where fraud values surged more than fivefold to exceed ₹1,400 crore in FY 2024, according to RBI-linked data. In response, the Reserve Bank of India issued the 'Authentication Mechanisms for Digital Payment Transactions Directions, 2025' circular, explicitly encouraging adoption of biometric and risk-based authentication over SMS OTPs. Strategically aligned with this regulatory vision, the Flipkart-PayU-Axis Bank partnership enhances security, improves transaction success rates, and creates a more resilient payment ecosystem while fulfilling RBI's mandate for stronger digital authentication mechanisms. Why this is actually a big deal At first glance, this sounds like just another convenience feature. But it solves three real, everyday problems:

1. OTP failures (the silent deal-breaker) Many transactions fail because: SMS is delayed Network is weak OTP expires before entry Biometric authentication removes this entire step. 2. Faster checkouts Impulse buying—or even just quick reorders—gets smoother. No interruptions means higher chances your transaction actually completes. 3. Better security OTP-based systems are increasingly vulnerable to fraud like SIM swaps. Biometric authentication adds a device-bound layer of security, making it much harder for fraudsters to bypass. This matters because digital payment fraud in India has surged significantly, crossing ₹1,400 crore in FY24. Why regulators are pushing this change

The Reserve Bank of India has already been nudging the industry to move beyond OTPs. In its 2025 guidelines on digital payment authentication, RBI encouraged: Biometric verification

Risk-based authentication

Reduced reliance on SMS-based OTPs This rollout aligns directly with that vision—meaning this isn’t a one-off experiment, but likely the beginning of a wider industry shift. What’s happening behind the scenes While it feels simple to users, there’s a lot of tech working in the background: Device binding: Your phone becomes a trusted device for payments Biometric verification: Handled securely via banking infrastructure Fraud checks: Enhanced layers to detect suspicious activity