A bank cannot hold a customer responsible for unauthorised digital transactions merely by alleging that the customer's OTP or banking credentials were compromised.

A Delhi consumer commission reinforced this principle while ordering Canara Bank to refund Rs 70,084 to a customer who lost money to fraudulent online transactions, along with interest and compensation.

The case, which took nearly a decade to resolve, highlights the protection available to bank customers under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI’s) rules on unauthorised electronic transactions and the importance of reporting fraud promptly.

The customer, Ms Varsha, a resident of East of Kailash in New Delhi, alleged that three unauthorised transactions of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 70,084 were carried out from her bank account in July 2016. She said she did not receive transaction alerts because of mobile-related issues and reported the fraud after receiving delayed notifications.

She subsequently approached the bank, lodged a police complaint and pursued the matter before the consumer commission after the bank did not refund the money. What did the consumer commission order? Canara Bank argued that it was not responsible for the transactions and that the compromise of OTPs and card details was the customer's responsibility. The Delhi Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, however, found the bank deficient in service and directed it to refund Rs 70,084, along with 7 per cent interest from the date of the transaction until payment. The bank was also directed to pay Rs 20,000 as compensation and Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses.

The customer had sought Rs 2,28,839, including consequential losses, interest, compensation and litigation costs. However, the commission granted relief for the transaction amount specified in its order, along with compensation and legal expenses. What do RBI rules say about liability in digital fraud? The RBI's July 6, 2017, circular on limiting customer liability in unauthorised electronic banking transactions provides protection in cases involving bank negligence, fraud or third-party breaches. Under the framework, customers can have zero liability in certain circumstances, including when the unauthorised transaction results from a third-party breach. And, neither the bank nor the customer is responsible, provided the customer reports it within three working days of receiving the bank's alert.

The RBI has also placed the burden of proving customer liability on the bank. The circular's reporting timelines and liability provisions depend on the circumstances of the fraud and the nature of the transaction. Why documentation and prompt reporting matter The ruling highlights the importance of maintaining evidence and reporting fraud without delay. Smriti Jaswal, senior associate at Accord Juris, said the RBI framework does not allow banks to shift liability to customers merely by alleging that banking credentials were compromised. She added that timely alerts and effective grievance redressal are part of a bank's responsibility. Manu Kumar Jha, associate at PSL Advocates & Solicitors, said once a customer reports an unauthorised transaction, the bank must establish customer negligence. A mere allegation that OTPs or card details were compromised is not sufficient, he said.

Gauhar Mirza, partner at Saraf & Partners, said the decision reinforces the principle that customers should not bear the financial consequences of unauthorised transactions when they have acted promptly and their negligence has not been established. Juvraj Singh Bindra, advocate and principal at Chambers of Juvraj Singh Bindra, said digital banking requires a balance between customer protection and institutional accountability, with security systems and regulatory compliance playing a central role. What should customers do after a fraudulent debit? If you notice an unauthorised transaction: • Report it immediately: Notify the bank through its official helpline, app, website or branch and obtain a complaint reference number.