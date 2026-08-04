Not just a savings a/c: HDFC Bank adds cyber cover, health perks, discounts

HDFC Bank on Monday introduced two specialised savings account variants—'Max for Seniors' and 'Max for Her'—that bundle together benefits such as cyber fraud insurance, health cover, airport lounge access and higher fixed deposit returns through auto-sweep facilities.

The launch reflects a broader trend among banks to move beyond interest rates and compete by offering insurance, healthcare and lifestyle perks to attract customers.

The two accounts are part of HDFC Bank's flagship Savings Max portfolio and target two rapidly growing customer segments.

According to government estimates cited by the bank, India's senior citizen population is expected to reach 230 million by 2036, while women already account for 39.2% of all bank accounts and nearly 40% of total deposits.

So, what exactly do customers get, and are these accounts worth considering? What is new? Unlike a regular savings account, the new variants bundle banking with insurance and lifestyle benefits. The Max for Seniors account offers cyber fraud protection of up to ₹25,000, hospitalisation cover of up to ₹1 lakh, an additional 0.5 percentage point interest on fixed deposits, doorstep banking, airport lounge access, a complimentary health check-up, accidental death cover on the debit card of up to ₹3.19 crore, and waiver of first-year demat account charges. The Max for Her account includes hospitalisation cover of up to ₹1 lakh, accidental death insurance of up to ₹10 lakh linked to the account, up to ₹3.19 crore accidental cover on the debit card, 50% discount on locker charges, airport lounge access and an auto-sweep facility that shifts surplus balances into fixed deposits to potentially earn higher returns.

Who should consider these accounts? For senior citizens who frequently visit bank branches, the doorstep banking feature could be valuable. The bundled health and cyber insurance may also provide an additional layer of protection, although customers should carefully read the eligibility conditions, exclusions and claim process before relying on the cover. Women looking for a primary banking relationship may find value in the bundled accidental insurance, discounted locker facility and lifestyle benefits, particularly if they already maintain the required account balance. Look beyond the headline benefits While the benefits appear attractive, evaluate three factors before switching accounts: