November money changes: What pensioners, taxpayers and investors must know

Several changes affecting personal finances and banking transactions have taken effect from November 1, 2026.

These include a new default option for direct mutual fund investments on asset management company (AMC) platforms, revised bank charges, the annual Life Certificate submission deadline for pensioners and an extended income tax return filing deadline for certain audited taxpayers.

While some changes could help investors make more cost-effective choices, others may increase banking costs for customers who frequently withdraw cash, pay large utility bills through credit cards or maintain insufficient account balances.

Here is a look at the key changes and how they could affect your finances.

1. Direct Mutual Fund Plans Become the Default on AMC Platforms One of the significant changes for retail investors is the introduction of direct mutual fund plans as the default option on AMC websites and apps from November 1. The change, announced by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, is intended to make investors more aware of the costs associated with mutual fund investments. Investors who select regular plans will have to be informed about their higher expense ratios. Direct and regular plans of a mutual fund scheme invest in the same portfolio and are managed by the same fund manager. The primary difference lies in the distribution costs.

Direct plans: Investors purchase mutual fund units directly from the fund house without using a distributor. These plans generally have lower expense ratios. Regular plans: Investors purchase units through distributors or intermediaries, whose commissions are included in the scheme's expenses. A lower expense ratio can improve an investor's returns over the long term, particularly when investments are held for several years. However, the new default does not make direct plans compulsory. Investors who need assistance with fund selection, portfolio reviews and financial planning may still prefer regular plans. They should compare distribution costs with the value of the services received. The change does not automatically convert existing regular plan investments or systematic investment plans (SIPs) into direct plans. Investors should also remember that direct plans require them to make their own investment decisions.

2. Pensioners Have Until November 30 to Submit Life Certificates Government pensioners below 80 years of age can submit their annual Life Certificates between November 1 and November 30. Those aged 80 years and above have been allowed to submit their certificates since October 1. A Life Certificate establishes that a pensioner is alive and eligible to continue receiving pension payments. Failure to submit it within the prescribed period can lead to disruption in pension disbursement. Pensioners have several ways to complete the process: Visit their pension-disbursing bank branch and submit the certificate.

Use the Jeevan Pramaan application to generate a Digital Life Certificate through Aadhaar-based authentication and face authentication.

Use doorstep banking services, wherever available. The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has also operationalised the UPS Jeewan Setu Digital Life Certificate facility for Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) pensioners.

Eligible subscribers can use the NPS by Protean eGov mobile application to generate and submit their Digital Life Certificates through Aadhaar-based face authentication. 3. Audited Taxpayers Get More Time to File ITR The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the income tax return filing deadline for specified taxpayers covered by audit provisions for Assessment Year 2026-27 from October 31 to November 21. The extension applies to eligible businesses, professionals, firms and other specified taxpayers whose accounts are subject to audit under the Income-tax Act, 1961. The deadline for submitting the corresponding tax audit reports was also extended from September 30 to October 21.

This is not a general extension for all taxpayers. Salaried individuals and other taxpayers who are not covered by the specified audit provisions should not assume that their filing deadlines have also changed. Those covered by the extension should use the additional time to reconcile their income, deductions, tax payments and audit-related information before submitting their returns. 4. PNB Revises Credit Card Charges Punjab National Bank (PNB) has revised service charges on its Visa and RuPay credit cards from November 1. The changes could increase costs for customers who use their cards for cash withdrawals, large utility bill payments or frequently miss payment deadlines.

The revised charges include: Transaction Revised charge Cash withdrawal at PNB ATM 2.5% or Rs 400, whichever is higher Cash withdrawal at other domestic ATMs 2.5% or Rs 500, whichever is higher Late payment on dues up to Rs 500 Nil Late payment on dues above Rs 50,000 Up to Rs 1,200 Utility payments exceeding Rs 50,000 in a billing cycle 1%, capped at Rs 2,000 per transaction The utility payment charge is particularly relevant for customers who regularly use credit cards to pay electricity, water and other household bills. They should review their monthly spending before using credit cards for such payments. Cash withdrawals using credit cards can also be expensive because interest and other applicable charges may add to the transaction fee. Customers should avoid treating credit cards as a regular source of cash.

5. IndusInd Bank Introduces Charges on Failed Transactions IndusInd Bank has introduced charges on certain failed savings account transactions for customers holding specified account variants. These include Indus Delite, Indus Digi-start, Indus Online-Min Bal Required and Indie Star, Superstar and Megastar accounts. The revised charges are: Rs 25: For a point-of-sale (POS) transaction declined due to insufficient funds.

Rs 25: For a failed IndusInd Bank ATM transaction due to insufficient balance.

Rs 50: For a cheque returned for reasons other than financial reasons. These charges are exclusive of GST. Earlier, these transactions were free of charge, according to the revised schedule reported by the bank. Customers should maintain sufficient balances before making card payments or ATM withdrawals. Those with multiple automatic payments linked to their accounts should also monitor their balances to avoid failed transactions.

6. GST Provisions Change for Businesses Amendments to certain provisions of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act, 2017, have also taken effect from November 1. The changes cover the treatment of post-supply discounts, credit notes and GST refunds. For example, businesses seeking to exclude eligible discounts offered after a sale from the taxable value will have to meet revised conditions, including reversing the input tax credit attributable to the discount. The amendments also modify certain refund provisions, including those concerning businesses facing an inverted duty structure, where the tax paid on inputs is higher than the tax applicable to their output supplies.

These changes primarily affect GST-registered businesses rather than individual consumers. However, businesses may need to review their invoicing, credit note and accounting processes to ensure compliance with the amended provisions. What Should Individuals Do? The financial and banking changes effective November 1 do not affect everyone in the same way. Mutual fund investors: Review their investment plan choices and compare the costs of direct and regular plans. Pensioners: Submit their annual Life Certificates before November 30 to avoid disruptions in pension payments. Eligible audited taxpayers: Ensure they file their income tax returns by November 21. PNB credit card users: Check the revised charges before making utility payments or cash withdrawals.