Now, Hrithik Roshan's mother Pramila buys two Versova apartments for ₹67 cr

Pramila Rakesh Roshan, mother of actor Hrithik Roshan, has expanded the Roshan family's real estate portfolio with the purchase of two luxury apartments in Mumbai's upscale Seven Bungalows locality in Versova for a combined ₹67.30 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by real estate consultancy firm Liases Foras.

The two apartments, located on the 24th floor of Lotus Celestia in Andheri (West), were registered on July 31, 2026. The transactions were executed through Chandan Chhajed, acting as power of attorney holder for Pramila Roshan, while the seller was represented by Seema Mukesh Gaikwad, power of attorney holder for Ramesh Ludhani, director of Valuemart Real Estate Pvt. Ltd.

One apartment was purchased for ₹34.80 crore, while the adjoining apartment was acquired for ₹32.50 crore, taking the combined transaction value to ₹67.30 crore. The larger apartment has a RERA carpet area of 5,393.62 sq ft, along with 1,254.22 sq ft of balconies, taking the usable area to 6,647.84 sq ft. The second apartment offers a 5,079 sq ft carpet area and 1,133.02 sq ft of balconies, with a total usable area of 6,212.02 sq ft. Together, the two residences provide nearly 12,860 sq ft of living space and include eight dedicated car parking slots. The transactions also availed Maharashtra's 1% stamp duty concession for women homebuyers, introduced by the state government in 2021 and subsequently revised in 2023. Stamp duty paid amounted to ₹1.74 crore for the first apartment and ₹1.63 crore for the second.

Roshan family has been actively expanding its property portfolio The latest acquisition adds to a string of high-value real estate transactions by the Roshan family over the past two years, spanning both commercial and residential assets. Earlier this month, Hrithik Roshan leased out around 6,000 sq ft of office space at Lotus Nilkamal Business Park in Andheri (West) to Clearsynth Labs Ltd at a monthly rent of ₹17 lakh, generating annual rental income of over ₹2 crore. Before that, he had leased a 2,727 sq ft office at Lotus Corporate Park in Goregaon for ₹5.62 lakh per month, and renewed the lease of a 9,209 sq ft commercial office at World Trade Center, Kharadi, Pune, leased to Regus Ruby Business Centre, for ₹6.08 lakh per month.