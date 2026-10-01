The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) issued operational guidelines for National Pension System (NPS) Swasthya on September 18, 2026. The product combines a pension investment account with mandatory super top-up health insurance to address medical expenses alongside longevity. But subscribers need to weigh the healthcare benefits against the impact on retirement savings. The framework provides a dedicated NPS Swasthya corpus, healthcare withdrawals, and an insurance layer.

“Rising healthcare costs are one of the biggest financial risks individuals face during retirement. Combining retirement and healthcare protection addresses both longevity and medical needs within a single framework,” says Sumit Shukla, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Axis Pension Fund.

Insurers determine premiums. PFRDA has specified entry-age cohorts of 18-40 years, above 40 to 60 and above 60 to 70 years for premium quotes, but actual prices depend on the insurer.

Subscribers must pay the first-year premium upfront. The initial contribution includes this premium, annual maintenance charges of Rs 200 plus applicable taxes, and at least Rs 1,000 towards investment. From the second year, subscribers may authorise payment of renewal premiums from their NPS Swasthya corpus.

Subscribers must buy the super top-up policy to enrol. Their contributions follow the investment pattern prescribed for the central government NPS scheme, so they do not get the wider investment choice available under the All Citizen Model.

The standard sums insured are Rs 1 lakh, Rs 5 lakh, Rs 10 lakh and Rs 30 lakh, with corresponding annual aggregate deductibles of Rs 10,000, Rs 50,000, Rs 1 lakh and Rs 3 lakh. The deductible applies cumulatively to eligible insurance expenses during the policy year, rather than separately to each claim.

The standard family floater covers the subscriber, spouse and up to two dependent children, but excludes parents. Entry is permitted from age 18-70. Renewal may continue up to age 85, subject to premium, policy terms and applicable law.

The product does not replace regular health insurance. It’s a super top-up cover, so subscribers are responsible for the deductible before the policy pays up.

“NPS Swasthya is particularly useful for people who want a dedicated financial cushion for medical expenses in addition to their existing health insurance,” says Shukla.

Unlike a conventional NPS account, NPS Swasthya allows partial withdrawals for eligible outpatient and inpatient healthcare expenses without a minimum waiting period or a restriction on their number.

“The waiting periods are relatively attractive, particularly the 12-month waiting period for pre-existing diseases,” says Ramamurthy. Subscribers must still check the final policy terms and exclusions.

The standard policy has a 30-day initial waiting period except for accidents, and a 12-month waiting period for pre-existing diseases and specified diseases or procedures. Fresh underwriting at renewal cannot be imposed unless the sum insured increases.

“The key is whether the customer has sufficient savings or other health cover to meet it when required,” says Arun Ramamurthy, co-founder, Staywell.Health.

A large medical expense may therefore exceed the amount available through partial withdrawal.

The ceiling applies to contributions, not the accumulated corpus. If a subscriber contributes Rs 5 lakh and the corpus grows to Rs 10 lakh, the ceiling is Rs 5 lakh.

“The 25 per cent withdrawal facility provides liquidity in healthcare emergencies without requiring a subscriber to exit the scheme altogether,” says Vishwajeet Goel, head of Pensionbazaar.

Withdrawals are capped at 25 per cent of the subscriber’s own contributions to the NPS Swasthya account. The hospital, healthcare provider or other eligible entity receives the money directly. The money does not pass through the subscriber’s hands.

The combination of retirement savings and health cover can simplify financial management, but may reduce flexibility.

The NPS Swasthya account closes, and the subscriber loses its special healthcare withdrawal facility. “The guidelines do not clearly state whether someone who closes the account in these circumstances can later open another NPS Swasthya account,” says Goel.

When a single eligible inpatient healthcare expense exceeds the partial withdrawal limit, subscribers can opt for premature exit. The accumulated NPS Swasthya corpus first pays the eligible inpatient expense. Any balance moves to an NPS scheme under the All Citizen Model, while the insurance policy already in force continues for the remaining policy period.

“Ideally, NPS and a super top-up should be kept apart because each product can be chosen independently,” says Vishal Dhawan, founder and CEO, Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors.

Insurance and retirement needs can change with age and life stage. A standalone super top-up could allow investors to change features or add covers as their requirements evolve.

The bundled product, however, can help maintain insurance when cash flows are disrupted, as subscribers may authorise payment of renewal premiums from the NPS Swasthya corpus.

Investment choice is limited The central government investment pattern offers less flexibility than the All Citizen Model.