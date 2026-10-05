NPS, UPS or APY complaint? Here's how to raise it through Pension Sahayak

National Pension System (NPS), Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) subscribers can now use Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority’s (PFRDA’s) Pension Sahayak platform to register and track complaints related to their pension services.

The artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled platform, launched on June 22, 2026, allows subscribers to explain their problems through voice or chat.

The platform covers the NPS, UPS and APY. Complaints can relate to services provided by pension intermediaries, including Central Recordkeeping Agencies (CRAs), Points of Presence (PoPs), pension fund managers and other service providers.

How to file a complaint through Pension Sahayak

Step 1: Open the portal

Go to the official Pension Sahayak portal and select the grievance option.

Step 2: Verify your identity Enter your Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN) and date of birth, or your registered mobile number and date of birth. An OTP will be sent to your mobile number for verification. Step 3: Explain the problem Describe your issue using the voice or chat facility. You can also select the relevant grievance category. Step 4: Register the complaint If the issue cannot be resolved during the initial interaction, you can formally register a grievance through the portal. Step 5: Save the grievance ID A unique grievance ID will be generated after registration. Keep this number safely as it is required to track the complaint.

Step 6: Track the complaint Use the grievance ID to check the status and updates on your complaint through the portal. What if the complaint is not resolved? A subscriber can escalate the complaint if it is not resolved within the prescribed period or if they are dissatisfied with the response. At the first level, the concerned intermediary gets 30 days to resolve the grievance. If the subscriber is dissatisfied, the matter can be escalated to the NPS Trust, which has a prescribed resolution period of 21 days. If the subscriber remains dissatisfied, an appeal can be made to the PFRDA Ombudsman. The Ombudsman is required to issue an order within 90 days of receiving the appeal.