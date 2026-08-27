NRI bank accounts: Who can use NRE, NRO and FCNR(B) options in India?

For an Indian living abroad, choosing the right bank account back home is not simply a matter of picking between savings and fixed deposits. The account a person can open depends on their residential status, and using the wrong type may create tax complications.

Under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) foreign exchange rules, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) cannot continue with an ordinary resident savings account once they become non-residents. Instead, they can use NRO, NRE or FCNR(B) accounts, depending on how they receive, hold and remit their money.

Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) can also access these non-resident accounts when they qualify as persons resident outside India. However, their account status changes if they return to India with the intention of staying indefinitely.

NRO, NRE or FCNR(B): What is the difference? The three accounts serve different purposes: NRO (Non-Resident Ordinary) account: This is a rupee account designed to manage income and transactions arising in India. NRIs, PIOs and other persons resident outside India can generally open NRO accounts, subject to RBI conditions. NRE (Non-Resident External) account: This is a rupee account meant for NRIs and eligible PIOs/OCIs living outside India. It is commonly used to hold overseas earnings in India and allows funds to be repatriated, subject to applicable rules. FCNR(B) account: This is a term-deposit account maintained in permitted foreign currencies. It allows eligible NRIs and PIOs/OCIs to keep deposits in foreign currency rather than converting the money into rupees.

The key distinction is therefore not just who can open the account, but what currency the account holds and where the money comes from. Can NRIs and PIOs keep a regular savings account? Generally, no. An Indian resident who moves abroad and becomes an NRI cannot continue treating a normal resident savings account as a resident account. It needs to be redesignated appropriately, generally as an NRO account, depending on the circumstances. NRIs and eligible PIOs can open NRO, NRE and FCNR(B) accounts under the prescribed rules. The RBI defines an NRI as a person resident outside India who is an Indian citizen. PIO eligibility covers specified persons of Indian origin who are resident outside India, with OCI cardholders covered within the relevant framework.

What about OCI cardholders? OCI status by itself does not automatically mean that a person can maintain an NRE or FCNR(B) account indefinitely. An OCI who is resident outside India can use the facilities available to eligible non-residents. But if the person comes to India intending to stay indefinitely and meets the applicable residential conditions, the account status may need to change. For example, a person who returns to India permanently cannot simply continue using NRE or FCNR(B) accounts as though they were still living overseas. Such accounts may need to be converted into resident accounts or, where applicable, resident foreign-currency (RFC) accounts.

This is important for OCIs returning to India after several years abroad. Can foreign nationals open these accounts? The rules are different for foreign nationals who are not NRIs or PIOs. A foreign national employed in India can generally open a resident account, subject to the applicable conditions. However, they are not ordinarily eligible for NRE or FCNR(B) accounts under the same provisions available to NRIs and PIOs. Foreign students studying in India can open NRO accounts under specified conditions. Foreign tourists visiting India for a short period can also access NRO facilities in limited circumstances, but this does not make them eligible for NRE or FCNR(B) accounts.

Why the account type matters For NRIs, the choice between NRO, NRE and FCNR(B) depends largely on the nature of their money. NRO is generally relevant for Indian income, such as rent, pension or other legitimate dues arising in India. NRE is more suited to overseas earnings that an NRI wants to maintain in India in rupees, while retaining repatriation flexibility subject to the applicable rules. FCNR(B) is useful when an eligible non-resident wants to hold a term deposit in a permitted foreign currency, reducing direct exposure to fluctuations in the rupee against that currency. The RBI’s framework also contains specific provisions for joint accounts, repatriation and nationals or entities from certain countries. Therefore, the broad eligibility rules should not be treated as a substitute for checking the conditions applicable to an individual’s circumstances.