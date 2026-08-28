NRI pensioners face Jeevan Pramaan hurdles abroad: What they can do

For Indian pensioners living abroad, submitting the annual life certificate can be complicated. Aadhaar authentication failures, lack of an Indian mobile number and difficulties accessing Indian missions can all make the digital process challenging.

The issue is particularly relevant for elderly non-resident Indians (NRIs), who may depend on family members or others to complete digital authentication. When online submission does not work, they may have to rely on alternative methods to ensure their pension continues without disruption.

The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW), in an office memorandum issued on October 31, has outlined alternative routes for NRI pensioners and family pensioners who cannot submit their life certificate digitally.

Why Jeevan Pramaan can be difficult for NRI pensioners Jeevan Pramaan is an Aadhaar-based digital life certificate system that uses biometric authentication to establish that a pensioner is alive. The digital certificate is transmitted electronically to the pension disbursing agency, eliminating the need for the pensioner to physically submit a certificate to the bank. However, the process can create practical problems for pensioners living outside India. 1. Aadhaar biometric or face authentication may fail Older pensioners can face difficulties with fingerprint or facial authentication. Changes in fingerprints with age, poor lighting, inadequate image capture or technical problems with authentication devices can result in failed verification.

For someone living abroad, resolving such an authentication failure may be more difficult because access to supporting facilities can be limited. 2. No Aadhaar-linked Indian mobile number OTP-based verification can become another hurdle if the pensioner's Aadhaar is not linked to an active Indian mobile number. An NRI may primarily use a foreign mobile number after moving overseas. If the required OTP cannot be received on the registered Indian number, completing the digital process can become difficult. 3. Dependence on relatives for digital processes Many elderly pensioners may not be comfortable navigating mobile applications, websites and digital authentication procedures. An NRI pensioner may therefore need help from children, relatives or another trusted person. If those family members live in India or elsewhere, getting assistance at the right time can be inconvenient.

4. Indian embassy or consulate may be far away When digital submission is not possible, an Indian embassy, high commission or consulate can provide an alternative route. However, this is not necessarily convenient. For an elderly pensioner living in a country where the nearest Indian mission is several hours away, travelling merely to complete a life certificate can be physically demanding. 5. Sending documents to India can be expensive A pensioner who needs to send an original or authenticated certificate to India may have to use international courier or registered post. Apart from the cost, international delivery can take longer than domestic post, making timely submission more difficult.

6. Risk of delay or loss Physical documents also carry the risk of being delayed or lost during transit. Even if the pensioner sends the certificate well before the required date, delays in delivery or processing could create uncertainty over whether the pension-disbursing bank has received it. What alternatives are available to NRIs? The DoPPW's October 31, 2025 memorandum provides several alternatives for NRI pensioners and family pensioners who cannot use the digital route. Through a bank officer: If the pension is being paid through a bank covered under the Second Schedule of the RBI Act, 1934, the life certificate can be signed by a designated officer of the bank. This can remove the need for personal appearance.

Through an authorised agent: A life certificate authenticated by a magistrate, notary, banker or Indian diplomatic representative can be submitted through a duly authorised agent. Personal appearance is not required under this route. Through an Indian mission: An Indian Embassy, High Commission or Consulate can issue the life certificate after verifying documents such as the Pension Payment Order (PPO), passport photograph or another valid document. Through post: If an NRI pensioner cannot visit the Indian mission personally, documents may be sent by post along with a doctor's certificate establishing the inability to appear in person. The mission may assist with processing and transmission.