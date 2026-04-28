NSC holds at 7.7% for June quarter, stays ahead of most 5-year FDs

The government retained interest rate for the National Savings Certificate (NSC) accounts at 7.7 per cent per annum – higher than many bank fixed deposits of similar tenure when it left small savings rates unchanged for the April-June 2026 quarter. For investors seeking predictable returns with sovereign backing, NSC remains firmly in consideration.

Rates unchanged, but relative appeal intact

The Finance Ministry’s decision to hold rates for the first quarter of FY27 (April 1 to June 30, 2026) means NSC continues to deliver 7.7 per cent annually, compounded. When several banks are offering less than 7 per cent interest on five-year fixed deposits, the scheme remains lucrative.

For risk-averse investors, particularly retirees and those building a fixed-income ladder, this stability reduces risk. Unlike market-linked instruments, NSC shields investors from interest rate volatility over its tenure.

How NSC works

NSC is a government-backed savings instrument available through post offices. Its structure is simple and designed for long-term, low-risk investing:

Tenure: Fixed at five years