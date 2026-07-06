Oberoi Realty sells 460-plus luxury homes priced from Rs 18 cr in NCR debut

Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty Ltd has recorded gross bookings of Rs 8,109 crore at its maiden residential project in the Delhi-NCR region.

In a regulatory filing on Sunday, the company said it sold 13.52 lakh sq ft of RERA carpet area, equivalent to 23.10 lakh sq ft of saleable area, at Three Sixty North, its first luxury residential development in the National Capital Region.

The bookings come barely a week after the company announced its entry into the Delhi-NCR market with the launch of the project in Gurugram's Golf Course Extension Road micro-market.

The first phase comprises 832 apartments across six towers on a 14.8-acre site. With apartments priced from Rs 18 crore and a base selling price of Rs 35,000 per sq ft, the project is among the premium residential offerings in Gurugram.

The company had earlier said the project carries a total revenue potential of Rs 16,000 crore, spread across two phases. With bookings of Rs 8,109 crore, Oberoi Realty has already achieved around 51% of the project's estimated revenue potential. At the launch on June 29, Chairman and Managing Director Vikas Oberoi had expressed confidence about expanding beyond the company's traditional Mumbai market. "We are launching our first project in Delhi-NCR. We feel confident now that our brand is transportable to the NCR market," he had said. The developer has estimated an investment of around Rs 6,000 crore for the entire project, including both phases.

The robust response adds to the growing list of blockbuster luxury housing launches in Gurugram, where demand for premium residences has remained resilient over the past two years, driven by high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs, senior professionals and non-resident Indians. For Oberoi Realty, the response marks a successful debut in one of India's most competitive luxury housing markets and validates its strategy of expanding beyond Mumbai into high-growth residential destinations. Project positioning The project is inspired by Oberoi Realty's flagship Three Sixty West in Mumbai, one of India's best-known luxury residential developments. The company has delivered 51 real estate projects spanning 17.3 million sq ft so far, while more than 34 million sq ft is currently under construction.

Master plan Spread over 14.8 acres on Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 58, Gurugram.

The development will eventually comprise seven residential towers (the PTI copy mentions six towers, likely referring to the first launch phase).

Landscaped gardens throughout the project.

A large signature clubhouse.

A curated high-street retail boulevard. Apartment configurations The first phase includes: 3 BHK + Studio

4 BHK + Studio

Duplex residences

Penthouses Apartment sizes range from about 5,500 sq ft to over 13,000 sq ft Lifestyle amenities The company has announced: Club Three Sixty North

Wellness facilities

Fitness centre

Recreation spaces

Social lounges

Landscaped open areas

The Boulevard – a luxury retail street with cafés and curated shopping. Target buyers