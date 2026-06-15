Occasional smoking? This health insurance mistake can hurt your claim

For many young Indians, buying a health insurance policy early is a financial safety decision.

However, a small lifestyle detail, an occasional cigarette during social gatherings or a few puffs at a party can create complications later if not disclosed properly.

The challenge lies in the grey area around the word “smoker”. Many people assume that only daily smokers need to mention tobacco use in their insurance proposal form. However, insurers say that even occasional tobacco consumption can be relevant during policy underwriting and claim assessment.

Insurers look at tobacco use, not just smoking frequency

When insurers ask about smoking habits, they are generally trying to understand any use of tobacco or nicotine products, including cigarettes, cigars, chewing tobacco, or vaping products.

“There is no single industry-wide definition of a smoker, and the exact wording may differ across insurers. Consumers should carefully review the questions asked and provide complete and accurate information about their usage habits,” said G. Srinivasan, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Galaxy Health Insurance. Siddharth Singhal, head of health insurance, Policybazaar, explained that insurers generally consider someone who consumes tobacco daily as a regular smoker, but occasional and social smokers may also be treated as tobacco users during underwriting. “Additional loading at underwriting may apply based on consumption levels and insurer guidelines,” he said.

In simple terms, someone who smokes only occasionally may still see an impact on premium pricing or may have to undergo additional medical tests before getting coverage. Rakesh Kumar, founder and MD, Square Insurance, said insurers typically do not classify customers only as regular or occasional smokers. Instead, they look at whether the person has used tobacco or nicotine products in the recent period. “If you use tobacco, you might have to pay 10–30 per cent more for your insurance. You might also have to take some medical tests before the insurer issues a policy,” he said.

Why hiding occasional smoking can become a problem during claims The biggest risk arises when a policyholder does not disclose tobacco use while buying insurance and the information appears later during medical treatment. For example, a person may buy a health policy stating they do not smoke. Years later, if they are hospitalised for a heart-related condition or respiratory illness and medical records mention tobacco use, the insurer may examine whether the lifestyle information provided at the time of purchase was accurate. “If tobacco use is not disclosed in the proposal form and later appears in medical records at the claim stage, especially for smoking-related illnesses, the insurer may decline the claim,” said Singhal.

Sachin Joshi, president-claims operations and customer service, Liberty General Insurance, said claims involving illnesses linked to tobacco usage usually undergo additional scrutiny. “If someone is admitted with an ailment directly linked to tobacco usage, such as respiratory illness, certain cardiovascular conditions, or oral conditions, claims usually warrant further scrutiny to verify and validate whether it is lifestyle induced,” he said. Kumar added that insurers have seen instances where hospital records mentioned smoking habits even though the customer had declared otherwise while buying the policy. Such mismatches can delay claim processing and create disputes. Young buyers often underestimate lifestyle disclosures With health insurance becoming more common among younger Indians, many buyers in their 20s and 30s may not take lifestyle-related questions seriously.

Experts say customers often skip details they consider minor, such as occasional smoking, social drinking, or lifestyle-related health indicators. “Common mistakes include not disclosing occasional smoking, alcohol consumption, medical history, or existing health conditions. The best way to avoid future claim issues is to provide complete and accurate information in the proposal form,” said Singhal. Joshi said young individuals also sometimes fail to disclose conditions such as high blood pressure, elevated body mass index (BMI), or cholesterol levels recorded during routine health checks. Kumar said many buyers assume that hiding lifestyle information may help reduce premiums. However, incorrect disclosures can create difficulties later, especially as lifestyle-related diseases become a larger health concern.

What happens if you start smoking after buying a policy? A common question among policyholders is whether they need to inform insurers if they start smoking after purchasing a health policy. According to experts, the answer depends on the situation. Singhal said starting smoking after policy issuance generally does not impact the existing policy immediately. However, customers should disclose lifestyle changes whenever required during policy upgrades or while buying additional coverage. Joshi said health insurance policies are usually renewed annually, and customers are expected to update relevant lifestyle information during renewals, allowing insurers to reassess risk and premiums.