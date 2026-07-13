Old health cover may leave you underinsured as medical costs rise

Many Indians may discover too late that the health insurance cover they bought years ago is no longer adequate. According to a CoverSure analysis of more than one lakh policyholders, most policyholders aged above 50 have a sum insured below Rs 5 lakh—an amount that one hospitalisation in a tier-one city can exhaust. The report also found that 63 per cent of policyholders who wanted to move to a more suitable policy could not do so because they had developed pre-existing medical conditions. The findings highlight the need to review and upgrade health insurance before health deteriorates.