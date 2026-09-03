One year of unlimited airport lounge access: How the Paisabazaar pass works

Frequent flyers may be able to avoid airport lounge visit limits for a year through a new limited-period offer from Paisabazaar.

The financial products marketplace has announced that customers who take a new credit card through the Paisabazaar platform during the offer period can unlock complimentary membership to its PB Pass programme. The pass provides unlimited airport lounge access for one year after the customer makes their first credit card bill payment through the Paisabazaar app.

How can customers get the benefit?

Customers will need to complete three steps:

Apply for and take a new credit card through Paisabazaar during the offer period.

Make the first credit card bill payment through the Paisabazaar app.

Unlock the complimentary PB Pass, which will remain valid for one year.

The offer is available only for eligible customers taking a new credit card through the Paisabazaar platform. The company has not specified the end date of the limited-time offer in the announcement.

What does PB Pass offer? PB Pass, launched in association with Collinson International, provides access to more than 1,800 airport lounges and travel experiences across over 800 domestic and international airports. The network is powered by LoungeKey and includes more than just traditional airport lounges. Depending on the airport and availability, customers may also be able to access travel experiences such as: Dining outlets

Spas

Sleep pods

Other airport travel facilities Customers can access the network through a QR-code-based process, without needing to take an additional lounge membership or complete a separate registration. What does “unlimited” mean? Unlike many credit cards that offer a fixed number of complimentary lounge visits every quarter or year, PB Pass is being offered with unlimited access during the one-year validity period.

This could be useful for customers who travel frequently for work, take multiple domestic trips or make several international journeys during the year. However, customers should check the detailed terms before relying on the benefit. Lounge access may still be subject to airport availability, participating-location restrictions and the specific terms of the PB Pass programme. The announcement also does not specify whether guest access, food and beverage entitlements or access to every listed travel experience will be unlimited. Why this matters to credit card users Airport lounge access is one of the most popular benefits attached to premium and travel-focused credit cards. However, such benefits are often restricted by:

Minimum monthly or quarterly spending requirements

A fixed number of complimentary visits

Domestic and international visit limits

Card-specific eligibility criteria

Charges after the complimentary quota is exhausted Paisabazaar’s offer is designed to address the visit-cap issue by allowing eligible customers to use the LoungeKey network multiple times during the pass’s validity period. What customers should check before applying Customers should not choose a credit card only because it comes with the PB Pass offer. Before applying, they should check: The card’s annual fee and renewal fee

Interest rates and late-payment charges

Minimum spending requirements for other benefits

Reward points and redemption conditions

Foreign currency mark-up charges

Whether the card is suitable for domestic or international spending

The exact activation and validity conditions of PB Pass

Whether lounge access is available at the airports they use most frequently

Any restrictions on guests or accompanying family members The first bill payment must also be made through the Paisabazaar app to unlock the complimentary pass, according to the company’s announcement.