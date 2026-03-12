Order food, earn hotel stays: Marriott Bonvoy, Swiggy launch rewards tie-up

Ordering dinner or groceries on Swiggy could now help you earn points for hotel stays.

In a first-of-its-kind loyalty partnership in India’s hospitality sector, Marriott Bonvoy and Swiggy have teamed up to allow users to earn travel reward points on everyday orders, turning routine spending on food delivery, quick commerce and dining out into future travel benefits.

The partnership brings together Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s global loyalty program, and Swiggy’s on-demand convenience platform, allowing users who link their accounts to earn reward points on Swiggy transactions.

How the rewards work

Under the new collaboration, users can earn five Marriott Bonvoy points for every ₹500 spent on Swiggy services. The rewards apply across several offerings on the platform, including:

Under the new collaboration, users can earn five Marriott Bonvoy points for every ₹500 spent on Swiggy services. The rewards apply across several offerings on the platform, including:

Swiggy food delivery Instamart grocery orders Swiggy Dineout restaurant bookings This means everyday spending—from ordering dinner to stocking up on groceries—can now accumulate points that can later be redeemed for hotel stays, travel experiences and other rewards across Marriott's global network of hotels. Traditionally, hotel loyalty programmes allowed users to earn points primarily through hotel stays or travel bookings. The new partnership expands that model by allowing users to earn travel rewards through routine spending. Extra benefits for elite members The collaboration also offers additional perks for Marriott Bonvoy Elite members, which include tiers such as Silver, Gold, Platinum, Titanium and Ambassador.

Elite members will receive complimentary access to Swiggy One, Swiggy’s membership program that provides benefits such as: Free deliveries

Exclusive discounts

Dining and quick commerce offers This essentially allows frequent travellers who are part of Marriott’s loyalty program to also unlock benefits within Swiggy’s ecosystem. Loyalty programs move beyond travel The partnership reflects a broader shift in how loyalty programs operate. Traditionally, travel loyalty programs engaged users mainly during trips or hotel stays. Now companies are trying to integrate loyalty benefits into everyday spending to increase engagement. “Marriott Bonvoy has always been about creating meaningful connections with our members. With Swiggy, we are bringing loyalty into everyday life, turning daily spend into future travel,” said John Toomey, Chief Commercial Officer for Asia Pacific excluding China at Marriott International.

By linking everyday spending with travel rewards, the program aims to make loyalty programs more relevant in a mobile-first, digital consumer market like India. Swiggy expands rewards ecosystem For Swiggy, the partnership adds travel benefits to its growing rewards ecosystem. "Everyday convenience is where Swiggy shows up for consumers—whether it's food, quick commerce or experiences. With Marriott Bonvoy, we're turning these everyday moments into something more rewarding," said Phani Kishan Addepalli, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer at Swiggy. The collaboration follows a trend where digital platforms are integrating loyalty partnerships across industries—from travel and e-commerce to sports and financial services.

Why it matters for users For consumers, the partnership effectively means that regular online spending could help build travel rewards over time. For example: Ordering food regularly on Swiggy could accumulate Marriott Bonvoy points. Those points could later be redeemed for hotel stays, experiences or travel perks across Marriott's global portfolio of brands.