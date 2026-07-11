Over 17 million taxpayers file ITRs ahead of July 31 deadline: I-T deptt

Over 17 million I-T returns have been filed for 2025-26 financial year so far, the Income Tax Department said on Saturday.

The last date to file ITRs 1 and 2 for income earned in 2025-26 fiscal year is July 31.

"Over 17 million taxpayers have already taken the smart step and filed their ITRs for A.Y. 2026-27," the department said on X.

Of this, more than one million returns were filed on Friday.

ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) is a simpler form that caters to a large number of small and medium taxpayers.

Sahaj can be filed by a resident individual having annual income up to ₹50 lakh and who has salary income, one house property, and agricultural income up to ₹5,000 a year.