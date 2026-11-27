Most travellers realise the value of travel insurance only after something goes wrong, says Priya Deshmukh, head of health products, operations and services at ICICI Lombard General Insurance.

By then, it is too late to buy a policy.

Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer of BankBazaar, says many travellers consider insurance an avoidable expense after spending heavily on flights and hotels. They often underestimate the cost of medical treatment or emergency evacuation abroad.

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Why it matters

One of the biggest financial risks during an overseas trip is falling ill. Medical treatment abroad can be expensive, and an Indian health insurance policy may not cover it, says Manas Kapoor, business head for travel insurance at Policybazaar.

Travel insurance covers eligible medical expenses up to a specified limit, called the sum insured. Table 1 compares premiums quoted on Policybazaar for a 34-year-old travelling to the US for a week, with a cover of $250,000. Table 1: Travel insurance premiums for a week's trip to the US Insurer Plan Cover ($) Premium (₹) Niva Bupa Travel Comprehensive 250,000 809 Bajaj General Travel Ace Lite – Gold 250,000 1,199 Tata AIG International Plus Gold 250,000 1,582 ICICI Lombard TripSecure+ 250,000 2,375 Source: Policybazaar. Quotes are for a 34-year-old travelling to the US for one week. Premiums vary with age, trip duration and coverage. These figures are illustrative, not recommendations. For some destinations, travel insurance is mandatory. Short-stay Schengen visa applicants generally need travel medical insurance of at least EUR 30,000.

What it pays for Consider a traveller who falls ill in the US and spends three days in intensive care. Tata AIG's Silver plan covers up to $3,000 a day for intensive care, for a maximum of seven days. If the hospital charges $4,000 a day, the policyholder must pay the $1,000 difference each day, or $3,000 over three days. At a hospital covered by the insurer’s cashless network, the insurer settles eligible bills directly. Not every hospital abroad is part of that network, says Sunny Bhatia, national head of sales at Turtlemint. Travellers may therefore have to pay upfront and seek reimbursement later.

If a traveller cannot receive suitable treatment locally, the policy may cover medical evacuation to the nearest appropriate hospital or back to India, including by air ambulance where medically necessary. The expense is covered within the applicable policy limits. Travel insurance can also compensate for baggage delays. Tata AIG’s Copper plan pays $50 if checked-in baggage is delayed by four hours. HDFC Ergo’s Explorer plan requires a 12-hour delay before reimbursing up to $250 for essentials such as clothes, toiletries and medicines. These benefits are subject to waiting periods. If a flight is delayed by three hours but the policy requires a minimum four-hour delay, no payout is due. Kapoor says such conditions are a common reason claims fail.

What it does not pay for Pre-existing medical conditions are an important exclusion. HDFC Ergo’s policy wording defines these as conditions diagnosed, treated or advised on by a doctor during the 36 months before the policy begins. Consider someone diagnosed with diabetes two years earlier. Failure to disclose the condition when purchasing insurance could result in rejection of a related claim. Kapoor identifies non-disclosure and failure to meet deductible requirements among the main reasons for claim rejection. Travellers who do declare a condition should ask whether the policy covers it. Plans that include pre-existing conditions cost more, says Virendra Somwanshi, country head for wealth management and bancassurance at Federal Bank.

Routine treatment, such as a consultation to adjust diabetes medication, is generally not covered, says Rakesh Kaul, chief distribution officer (retail sales) at Bajaj General Insurance. Sudden, life-threatening emergencies involving pre-existing conditions may receive limited coverage, depending on the policy. War-related disruption is another major exclusion. Mayank, 31, a Mumbai resident, was due to travel to Egypt when his flight was cancelled because of the war. The airline refunded the ticket, but his return flight from an airport operating normally remains valid and cannot be cancelled. Would travel insurance cover the resulting loss? Standard policies generally exclude cancellations caused by war or airspace closures.

War and war-like situations are excluded. Some policies cover specified terrorism-related events under particular benefits, such as trip cancellation, so check the wording. As Business Standard reported earlier, standard travel policies offer limited protection against war-related disruption. Not all travel cover is the same Three other products are often confused with comprehensive travel insurance. Credit card insurance: Many cards include complimentary travel cover, though cardholders may be unaware of it. This often includes air accident insurance, which pays a benefit to the family if the insured dies in an aircraft accident. Some cards also cover lost baggage, flight delays or lost passports. However, many do not cover overseas medical expenses, which Shetty considers the biggest financial risk. Benefits may also depend on whether the ticket was purchased using the card.

Some premium cards offer overseas medical cover, subject to conditions. Credit card cover is therefore “rarely enough by itself”, Shetty says. Insurance sold with flight bookings: Airlines and travel platforms offer basic plans through insurance partners. These plans usually have fewer benefits and lower coverage limits than a full policy. Global health insurance: This is a different product. It covers planned treatment abroad, such as cancer care or a transplant, and some plans cover emergencies too. It generally costs considerably more and does not cover travel-related inconveniences such as lost baggage or flight delays. Table 2: How the four types of cover differ Product What it typically covers Common gaps Overseas travel insurance Medical emergencies, evacuation, baggage loss or delay War-related cancellations, routine treatment of pre-existing conditions, delays below specified limits Credit card insurance Air accident benefits; sometimes baggage loss and flight delays Overseas medical costs under many plans; benefits may require payment using the card Flight-booking add-on Basic travel-related risks with lower limits Several benefits available under comprehensive policies Global health insurance Planned treatment abroad, such as a transplant; some plans cover emergencies too Baggage loss, flight delays and other travel-related losses Coverage and exclusions vary by policy.