Paid for a house, lived there but HC nixes son's ownership plea: Here's why

A man’s long stay in his mother’s house, financial contribution towards construction or regular household expenses does not by itself give him a legal share in the property, the Delhi High Court has ruled.

In a judgement pronounced earlier this September, Justice Neena Bansal Krishna dismissed an appeal filed by Amar Bahadur Singh and his wife, Sitara Devi, and upheld a decree directing them to vacate a property in Karawal Nagar, Delhi. The court found that they had failed to establish any independent right, title or interest in the property.

The case is relevant for families where a parent owns a house but allows children to live there. The ruling makes an important distinction that residence and contribution are not the same as ownership.

What was the property dispute about? The property was purchased in 1996 in the name of Ram Pati Devi. According to the case record, her husband, Ram Dulare Singh, who was employed with MTNL, had purchased it from his earnings in her name. The transaction was supported by a General Power of Attorney (GPA), Agreement to Sell, Will and Receipt, all dated November 1, 1996. The couple’s son, Amar Bahadur Singh, and his wife were subsequently allowed to occupy part of the property because of their family relationship. The mother later sought possession after relations deteriorated. Singh, however, claimed that he had contributed Rs 1.5 lakh towards the purchase of the property and another Rs 60,000 towards construction. He argued that this made him a joint owner. The court record shows that he also claimed to have been earning as an electrician since 1991-92.

The problem was evidence. The court noted that there were no receipts, bank transfers, cheques, acknowledgements or other documentary records establishing these payments. His name also did not appear in the GPA, “agreement to sell”, Will or other purchase documents. Long-term residence does not create ownership The High Court rejected the argument that years of residence could establish a proprietary right. The court said the son and daughter-in-law had been permitted to occupy the property because of their family relationship. It found that they had failed to establish an independent legal right in the property. The court specifically observed that the “mere contribution towards household expenses, construction or repairs of a property cannot, by itself, confer any right of co-ownership.”

It added that living together as family members and sharing household expenditure does not turn a property standing in one family member’s name into jointly owned property. Alay Razvi, managing partner, Accord Juris, said the ruling reinforces that residence in a parent’s property does not, by itself, create ownership or a permanent right to remain. “Where the parent has exclusive title and the child cannot establish an independent legal interest, the owner may seek possession,” Razvi said. However, he cautioned that the ruling should not be read as permitting automatic eviction in every family dispute. Courts would still need to examine whether the property is self-acquired or joint/ancestral and whether there is a genuine ownership claim or another statutory right.

What if the child actually paid for the property? This is where documentation becomes critical. The son claimed he had contributed Rs 1.5 lakh towards the purchase and Rs 60,000 towards construction. But during cross-examination, he could not give a reliable date for the first payment and admitted that he had no document proving either payment. The High Court also noted that the receipt dated November 1, 1996 recorded receipt of Rs 35,000 from Ram Pati Devi, while the son's name did not appear in the GPA, Agreement to Sell or Will. Apoorva Pandey, advocate, Delhi High Court, said the judgement draws a clear line between family occupation and ownership.

According to Pandey, even if a son or daughter-in-law has lived in a property for a long time or contributed towards household expenses, that does not automatically create co-ownership. She also highlighted that the documents, although not a registered conveyance, helped establish the mother's superior right to possession against the family members. Anadi Mishra, advocate, Delhi High Court, similarly said financial contribution without proof of an accompanying proprietary right cannot convert permissive occupation into co-ownership. “The ruling makes clear that possession or financial contribution, without an independently established legal right, does not by itself confer any ownership or proprietary interest in the property,” Mishra said.

Why the GPA and Agreement to Sell still mattered There is another important legal point in the judgment. The appellants argued that the GPA, Agreement to Sell, Will and Receipt could not establish ownership because they were not registered conveyances. The High Court acknowledged the principle laid down in Suraj Lamp & Industries (P) Ltd v State of Haryana that an Agreement to Sell/GPA/Will transaction does not, by itself, convey absolute title to an immovable property. But the court said that was not the decisive issue in this dispute. The son himself was relying on the mother's rights in the property while claiming a share through her. Therefore, the question was not whether the mother had an absolute title against the entire world, but what rights existed between the mother and her son.

The court put it this way: “The question is not of title of the father vis-à-vis the entire world, but the rights inter se the Plaintiff and Defendant.” B. Shravanth Shanker, managing partner, B. Shanker Advocates LLP, said this distinction between absolute title and the rights between the parties is significant. He said the court was examining whether the son had an independent legal interest that could defeat the mother's claim for possession. Long possession or family occupation, by themselves, did not establish such an interest. Does buying a property in a spouse’s name make it benami? The son also argued that his mother did not have an independent source of income to purchase the property. The court rejected this argument in the facts of this case.

The mother had never claimed that she personally funded the purchase. Her case was that her husband, who worked with MTNL, purchased the property in her name from his earnings. The son himself admitted his father’s employment with MTNL. The court referred to Section 2(9)(A) of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988. It noted that the provision contains an exception for property held in the name of a spouse or child where the consideration has been paid from the known sources of the individual providing it. The judgement therefore said that merely because the husband paid the consideration for property standing in his wife's name, it would not, by itself, make the transaction benami. It also would not give their son a right in the property.

Shashank Agarwal, founder, Legum Solis, said the judgement highlights why families should properly document the intention and source of funds when property is purchased in a spouse's name. What this means for families The ruling does not mean that every child living in a parent's property can be removed simply because the parent asks them to leave. The legal position will depend on the ownership documents, the nature of the property, the basis on which the child occupies it and whether the child can establish an independent legal right. In this case, the High Court found that the son and daughter-in-law's occupation was permissive and that their documents showing residence, including Aadhaar cards and photographs, established residence or possession but not an independent right in the property.