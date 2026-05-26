Participating plans: Should they be in your investment portfolio?

Several life insurance companies announced record annual bonuses for 2025-26 this month. HDFC Life declared a bonus of ₹4,596 crore, Tata AIA Life Insurance announced ₹2,173 crore, and Bajaj Life Insurance declared ₹1,939 crore. Each was the highest annual bonus declared by the respective company in its history.

These announcements may draw attention to participating life insurance plans, also called par policies. But buyers should understand the nature of these policies fully before buying them.

A participating policy is a traditional, non-linked insurance plan. Unlike a unit-linked insurance plan (Ulip), its returns are not linked to market performance.

These policies are different from non-participating policies. “This type of policy gives predetermined returns that are known at the time of purchase,” says Bhavna Verma, chief & appointed actuary, IndiaFirst Life Insurance.

A participating policy also provides life cover. Premiums are defined at the outset for the full policy term. Insurers invest money collected under these policies conservatively, with capital protection being a key objective.

The guaranteed portion of the survival and death benefits is defined in these policies. “Participating life insurance products offer customers a share in the surplus generated in the insurer’s with-profit fund through annual bonuses and a terminal bonus, subject to policy terms,” says Rahul Khandelwal, partner – financial services (actuarial practice), EY India. The annual bonus is paid at the end of the year.

A participating policy follows the principle of smoothing. “It aims to provide an optimal but secure eventual return to policyholders,” says Verma.

“The maturity benefit for the policyholder is usually higher than that of a non-participating policy. Since these are long-term policies, bonuses are expected to grow as the years pass,” says Arvind Rao, founder, Arvind Rao and Associates.

Participating policies allow policyholders to share in the profits of the participating fund. If the insurer’s with-profit fund performs well and declares a bonus, the policyholder may receive an additional payout.

She adds that participating policies sit between unit-linked plans, where returns are fully market-linked, and non-participating plans, where benefits are fully guaranteed with no upside potential.

Participating plans do not expose investors to market risk in the same way as market-linked products. “An investor is unlikely to face a situation where ₹1 lakh invested becomes only ₹80,000 at maturity,” says Raghaw.

Premiums qualify for deduction under Section 80C of the Income-tax Act. Maturity proceeds may be exempt under Section 10(10D), subject to prevailing premium thresholds. “Traditional plans, including participating and non-participating plans, offer tax-exempt maturity proceeds if the annual premium is up to ₹5 lakh,” says Deepesh Raghaw, a Sebi-registered investment adviser.

These policies offer some upside potential while ensuring downside protection. “The guaranteed sum assured and non-guaranteed bonuses in participating policies offer a cushion against market volatility,” says Khandelwal. He adds that once a bonus is declared, the insurer cannot withdraw it even if market conditions turn unfavourable later.

Risks buyers must weigh

Low returns are the main drawback of these plans. “Participating plans may deliver modest returns that can sometimes be below long-term inflation,” says Khandelwal.

According to Raghaw, the internal rate of return would be around 4–7 per cent per annum.

Investors with a long horizon, especially seven years or more, also face an opportunity cost. “Investing in these products can lead to a loss of opportunity to earn higher possible returns from risky assets such as equities,” says Khandelwal.