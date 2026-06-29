Passport fees to rise from July 1: Fresh, Tatkaal & other charges explained

Getting a passport will become more expensive from July 1, 2026, as the Ministry of External Affairs has revised charges for several passport-related services.

The revised fee structure will impact fresh passport applications, renewals, Tatkaal services, replacement of lost or damaged passports, police clearance certificates (PCC) and other passport-linked services.

The fee increase will apply to applicants in India as well as those from abroad.

Some services will see a substantial jump compared with the existing charges.

Fresh passport and reissue charges revised

For adults applying for a fresh passport or renewal, the revised charges are:

• 36-page passport (adult, normal): Existing fee Rs 1,500 → New fee Rs 2,500

• 60-page passport (adult, normal): Existing fee Rs 2,000 → New fee Rs 3,500

• 36-page passport (adult, Tatkaal): Existing fee Rs 3,500 → New fee Rs 5,000

• 60-page passport (adult, Tatkaal): Existing fee Rs 4,000 → New fee Rs 6,000

The higher charges will apply from July 1, 2026, for applications submitted under the revised fee structure.

Lost or damaged passport replacement to cost more

Applicants seeking a replacement passport due to loss or damage will also have to pay higher charges.

The revised rates are:

• 36-page passport replacement (adult, normal): Existing fee Rs 3,000 → New fee Rs 5,000

• 60-page passport replacement (adult, normal): Existing fee Rs 3,500 → New fee Rs 6,000

• 36-page passport replacement (adult, Tatkaal): Existing fee Rs 5,000 → New fee Rs 7,500

• 60-page passport replacement (adult, Tatkaal): Existing fee Rs 5,500 → New fee Rs 8,500

Minor passport charges increased

Passport services for children below 18 years will also become costlier.

The revised charges are:

• 36-page fresh/reissue passport for minors (normal): Existing fee Rs 1,000 → New fee Rs 1,750

• 36-page fresh/reissue passport for minors (Tatkaal): Existing fee Rs 3,000 → New fee Rs 4,250

• Replacement of lost/damaged passport for minors (normal): New fee Rs 4,250

• Replacement of lost/damaged passport for minors (Tatkaal): New fee Rs 6,750

PCC and other services

Charges for miscellaneous passport services, including PCC and other passport-related certificates, will also increase.

• PCC: Existing fee Rs 500 → New fee Rs 750

The revised structure also includes charges for services such as surrender certificates and other passport-linked documentation.

Passport applications from abroad

Indian citizens applying for passport services outside India will follow a separate fee structure.

For example:

• Fresh 36-page passport application abroad (normal): $125

• Fresh 36-page passport application abroad (Tatkaal): $250

The revised overseas fee structure will apply to Indian citizens seeking passport services through missions and consulates abroad.

Discount available for children and senior citizens

A 10 per cent discount on fresh passport applications will continue for:

• Children below eight years of age

• Senior citizens above 60 years of age

The discount will not apply to passport reissue applications.

With the revised charges coming into effect from July 1, applicants planning travel or passport renewals will need to factor in the higher documentation cost while planning their expenses.