Paying only the minimum credit card bill? Here's what it may cost you

Credit cards can help build a credit history, earn rewards and manage short-term expenses. When used correctly, they allow you to make purchases without paying interest, provided you clear the full bill by the due date.

But what happens when you cannot pay the entire bill before due date?

Imagine your credit card statement arrives with an outstanding amount of ₹65,000. Your salary has been delayed, an unexpected expense has come up, or you have simply spent more than planned.

You open your banking app to make a payment. Alongside ₹65,000, you see another option that shows “Minimum amount due: ₹3,250”.

Paying ₹3,250 instead of ₹65,000 might seem a convenient way to buy yourself some time. After all, the bank itself is offering the option.

However, there is a cost to this convenience. What exactly is the minimum amount due? The minimum amount due is the smallest amount you must pay to keep your credit card account from becoming overdue. For instance, if your total bill is ₹65,000 and the minimum amount due is 5 per cent, you need to pay ₹3,250. Paying this amount on time generally helps you avoid late-payment charges. However, the remaining ₹61,750 is carried forward and attracts interest. “The minimum due is a late fee shield. It is not a repayment plan,” says Anooj Mehta, Partner at 1 Finance. He explains that credit card issuers typically charge interest of around 2.5 per cent to 4 per cent per month when the full bill is not paid. An additional 18 per cent GST applies to the interest.

How much can a five-day delay cost? Consider Rakesh, who uses his credit card for shopping. He spends ₹23,000 on October 12, 2026, and another ₹42,000 on October 19. His statement is generated on October 20, showing a total bill of ₹65,000, payable by November 7. Rakesh is short of money. He pays the minimum amount of ₹3,250 on November 7 and decides to settle the remaining ₹61,750 when his salary is credited on November 12. He assumes the bank will charge interest only for those five days. But credit cards generally work differently. When you do not pay the entire bill, you lose the interest-free period. Interest can then be calculated from the original purchase dates, not merely from the payment deadline.

Suppose Rakesh’s card charges 3.75 per cent monthly interest, equivalent to a nominal annual rate of 45 per cent. Here is how different repayment choices could affect him. What happens to a ₹65,000 credit card bill? Payment choice Approximate interest and GST (₹) Pay ₹65,000 by November 7 0 Pay ₹3,250 by November 7 and clear the balance on November 12 2,480 Pay ₹3,250 by November 7 and clear the balance on December 7 4,726 Miss the November 7 payment and clear ₹65,000 on November 12 2,504, plus applicable late fees Illustrative estimates using 45 per cent nominal annual interest, actual elapsed days, a 365-day year and 18 per cent GST on interest.

The ₹3,250 payment is assumed to reduce principal on November 7. No additional purchases are assumed. Actual charges depend on the issuer’s interest calculation, payment allocation and fee schedule. In the second scenario, Rakesh clears his remaining bill just five days after the deadline. Yet he incurs nearly ₹2,500 in additional costs. Waiting another month increases the estimated cost to about ₹4,700. What if you continue using the card? There is another catch that many cardholders may overlook. Suppose Rakesh makes another purchase of ₹30,000 on November 8, while his earlier bill remains unpaid. Normally, he might expect this purchase to enjoy an interest-free period. However, because he has carried forward an unpaid balance, the new purchase may also attract interest from its transaction date.

At the assumed interest rate, five days of interest on ₹30,000 would cost about ₹185 before GST. “Once a balance is carried forward, every new swipe starts attracting interest from the transaction date,” says Mehta. He advises cardholders carrying a balance to stop using that card for daily purchases until their dues are cleared and the interest-free period is restored. Can paying only the minimum affect your credit score? Paying the minimum on time generally prevents a missed-payment record. However, it does not guarantee that your credit score will remain unaffected. Credit utilisation, or the proportion of your available credit limit being used, also matters.

For example, if Rakesh has a credit limit of ₹1 lakh and carries forward ₹61,750, he is using nearly 62 per cent of that limit. Mehta says lenders reviewing loan applications may look beyond timely repayments to the pattern of outstanding balances. “On time is not the same as healthy,” he says. CA Swaraj Jain, founder of Card Genius, a credit card optimisation platform, recommends keeping credit utilisation below 30 per cent as a healthy guideline. Why can minimum payments lead to a debt trap? Credit card interest is among the more expensive forms of borrowing. A monthly rate of 3.75 per cent translates into a nominal annual rate of 45per cent, substantially higher than the rates available on many personal loans.

The problem becomes more serious when cardholders repeatedly pay only the minimum amount. A large portion of their payments may go towards interest and charges, leaving relatively little to reduce the original debt. “Repeatedly paying only the minimum amount can keep you trapped in credit-card debt for years, with a significant portion of your repayments going towards interest instead of reducing the principal,” says Jain. The repayment period can stretch considerably, particularly if the cardholder continues spending. Is paying the minimum ever a sensible decision? Not everyone choosing the minimum payment is spending irresponsibly. A medical emergency, sudden job loss or temporary cashflow shortage can leave someone unable to clear the entire bill.

“I wouldn’t call it a mistake in a genuine emergency,” says Mehta. He says paying the minimum in such situations can protect the credit record and avoid late fees, provided the borrower has a plan to clear the balance. However, repeatedly using the facility because monthly expenses exceed income requires a closer look at the household budget. What should you do if you cannot pay the full bill? If you cannot clear the outstanding amount, paying at least the minimum on time is generally better than missing the payment altogether. But consider whether a cheaper repayment option is available. Some issuers allow customers to convert outstanding balances into EMIs. Personal loans may also carry substantially lower interest rates than revolving credit card balances.

Compare the total repayment amount, processing fees, GST and foreclosure charges before choosing an alternative. Jain recommends the debt avalanche method for borrowers with multiple outstanding loans. This involves making required payments on all debts while directing extra repayments towards the debt carrying the highest interest rate first. He also suggests following a two-day rule for non-essential purchases: wait 48 hours before buying something and reconsider whether it is genuinely needed. If you have already paid only the minimum accidentally, clear the remaining amount as soon as possible. Mehta also suggests contacting the issuer to request a reversal of finance charges, particularly if it is a first-time mistake. Such reversals are discretionary and not guaranteed. He recommends checking whether the card’s auto-debit instruction is set to the minimum amount due rather than the total amount due.

Key takeaways for credit card users 1. Minimum payment does not mean zero interest. It generally helps avoid late-payment charges, but interest continues on applicable outstanding balances. 2. Interest can be calculated from the purchase date. Once you lose the interest-free period, charges can apply from the original transaction dates. 3. Credit card borrowing is expensive. A 3.75 per cent monthly rate translates into 45 per cent nominal annual interest, potentially much higher than a personal loan. 4. Fresh purchases may also attract interest. Carrying forward unpaid balances can eliminate the interest-free period on new transactions. 5. Your credit score is not necessarily protected. Paying on time avoids a missed-payment record, but high credit utilisation can still affect creditworthiness.