Pension Sahayak guide: Here's how PFRDA's new grievance portal works

The pension regulator has replaced its older grievance system with an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform that promises easier complaint filing, faster tracking and support in regional languages.

This reduces the complexity many subscribers faced while resolving pension-related issues.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority ( PFRDA ) has launched “PFRDA Pension Sahayak”, an AI-enabled grievance redressal portal.

It is designed to provide subscribers of pension schemes regulated by the authority with a single digital platform for complaints and service-related queries.

The move is important for National Pension System (NPS) and other pension scheme subscribers because grievance handling has traditionally involved multiple touchpoints, remembering account details and approaching different entities for resolution. The new platform aims to bring these processes under one digital ecosystem.

What changes for pension subscribers? The biggest change is the login process. Earlier, subscribers using the Central Grievance Management System (CGMS) had to remember their Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN) and password separately to raise complaints. Under Pension Sahayak, users can log in through their mobile number and a one-time password (OTP), without requiring PRAN credentials. Subscribers with multiple PRANs linked to the same mobile number will also be able to view them under a single login. This can help those managing multiple pension accounts avoid separate access procedures. The portal supports grievance filing through text and voice interactions in 22 Indian languages. This feature is expected to improve accessibility for senior citizens, rural subscribers and users who prefer communicating in regional languages. The platform uses Bhashini integration for multilingual support.

How to use PFRDA Pension Sahayak Subscribers can access Pension Sahayak through web, mobile and WhatsApp channels. The platform allows users to register complaints, track progress and receive responses through a guided digital process. The process works as follows: • Login with mobile number: Subscribers need to enter their registered mobile number and verify it through OTP. They do not need to separately remember PRAN credentials to access the grievance system. • Access pension account details: If multiple PRANs are linked to the same mobile number, the system displays them under one login, allowing subscribers to select the relevant account.

• Submit the complaint: Users can type their grievance or explain it through voice-based filing in supported Indian languages. The AI-enabled system identifies the issue, categorises it and routes it to the appropriate entity. • Track the status: Subscribers can monitor the progress of their complaint, view the entity handling the issue and check resolution timelines through the portal. • Escalate unresolved issues: If a grievance is not resolved within the prescribed timeline, the platform enables escalation to NPS Trust and allows digital appeals to the Ombudsman through the same ticket.

AI to handle complaints and routing A key feature of Pension Sahayak is the use of AI to understand subscriber queries, categorise complaints and automatically direct them to the appropriate entity. This reduces the need for users to understand the internal structure of the pension ecosystem before filing a complaint. For instance, a subscriber facing an issue related to transactions, account updates or service requests can describe the problem directly instead of selecting complex categories manually. The system is designed to identify the nature of the complaint and route it accordingly. The platform also provides real-time tracking of complaints, details of responsible entities, resolution timelines and options to provide feedback on the quality of service received.

Easier escalation if complaints remain unresolved One of the important additions is an automated escalation mechanism. If a grievance is not resolved within the prescribed timeline, the system can automatically escalate it to the next level, including the NPS Trust. Subscribers can also raise appeals digitally to the Ombudsman through the same ticket instead of making separate submissions. This could improve accountability among intermediaries involved in pension services, as delays and pending complaints can be monitored more closely. Why the move matters for pension planning As India’s pension ecosystem expands, service delivery becomes as important as investment management. Subscribers often require assistance with account access, contribution-related issues, withdrawals, transactions and other operational matters.