Planning a holiday? MakeMyTrip rolls out deals on 33,500 hotels, homestays

Travellers planning a year-end holiday can look forward to deals across flights, hotels, homestays and holiday packages as MakeMyTrip's second edition of its 'Travel Ka Muhurat Sale' went live on November 14.

The sale brings together more than 30,000 domestic and 3,500 international hotels and homestays, 35 domestic and international airlines and eight banks. It covers everything from flights and accommodation to buses, trains, cabs, tours and attractions, forex and visa services.

For those looking to escape during the December holiday season, the offers span popular domestic destinations such as Goa, Pondicherry, Coorg, Kerala, Rajasthan, the Andamans, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir and the North-East.

International travellers can explore deals for destinations including Japan, Dubai, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, the UK and other parts of Europe. The sale also covers popular tourist attractions, including Ferrari World in the UAE, Universal Studios Singapore, Madame Tussauds Singapore, Singapore Zoo, Night Safari and Sun World Ba Na Hills in Vietnam. Which hotels and airlines are participating? The accommodation options range from hotel chains and resorts to independent properties, villas and homestays. Hotel brands participating in the sale include Taj Hotels, ITC Hotels, The Leela, Lemon Tree Hotels, Club Mahindra, Sterling Holiday Resorts, Sarovar Hotels and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts. Those looking for villas and alternative stays can explore properties listed by amã Stays & Trails, StayVista, SaffronStays, Lohono Stays, The Blue Kite and ELIVAAS, among others.

Airlines participating in the campaign include Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air, Air India Express, Air France, British Airways, Etihad Airways, Lufthansa, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, SWISS and Turkish Airlines. Bank offers and early access Travellers can also look out for bank-linked offers during the sale. Eight banks are participating, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, RBL Bank, YES Bank and DBS Bank. MMTBLACK members, MakeMyTrip's loyalty programme subscribers, get early access to the sale on November 13. They will also receive exclusive Black Friday deals every Friday during the campaign. For other users, the platform will introduce daily Lightning Drops between 6 pm and 9 pm, offering limited-inventory deals.

Members of OneCircle, MakeMyTrip's global rewards programme for hotels and homestays, will also get additional value on eligible bookings. What should travellers keep in mind? With December being a popular travel period, booking early can help travellers secure their preferred hotels and flight timings. However, consumers should compare the final payable price rather than relying only on the advertised discount. Before booking, check whether the deal includes bank discounts, convenience fees, taxes or other conditions. Travellers should also review cancellation and rescheduling policies, particularly for international holidays where visa requirements and flight changes can add to the cost. "Shoppers in India look forward to festive sales, and we believe that travel deserves a planning season of its own. With the second edition, our focus is to go beyond just another sale and give India's travellers the confidence to move from considering a holiday to booking one," said Raj Rishi Singh, chief operating officer, Corporate, Flights, GCC and Marketing, MakeMyTrip.