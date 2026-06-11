Planning to use algo trading? Key checks retail investors must make

Major brokers are preparing to roll out algorithmic (algo) trading strategies for retail investors over the next few months, according to a recent media report. Retail clients may be able to access these strategies for as little as ₹5,000. The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) revised framework for participation of retail traders in algo trading has been in place since April 2026. Traders who plan to use these tools should conduct detailed due diligence before they choose an algo offered by a broker or vendor.