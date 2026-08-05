PNB offers up to 6.5% on FCNR(B) FDs; how SBI, HDFC, ICICI compare

Non-resident Indians (NRIs) looking to earn better returns on their overseas savings now have more options, with several banks revising interest rates on Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) or FCNR(B) fixed deposits.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) currently offers the highest advertised rate among major lenders at 6.5 per cent on select five-year US dollar deposits.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and Axis Bank also increased or maintained competitive rates.

The latest revisions come at a time when the Centre is bearing the hedging cost on eligible FCNR(B) deposits with tenures of three to five years until September 30, 2026. The move has encouraged banks to offer higher returns, making it worthwhile for NRIs to compare rates before investing.

What is an FCNR(B) deposit? An FCNR(B) deposit allows NRIs to keep their money in foreign currencies such as the US dollar instead of converting it to rupees. Since both the principal and interest remain in the chosen foreign currency, investors are protected from exchange rate fluctuations between the rupee and the deposit currency. These deposits are popular among NRIs because they offer currency protection, allow full repatriation of principal and interest, and are generally tax-efficient in India for eligible depositors. Which bank is offering the highest FCNR(B) rate? Among leading public and private sector banks, PNB currently offers the highest interest rate.

Here is how the major banks compare: • Punjab National Bank (PNB): Offers 6.50 per cent on five-year US dollar FCNR(B) deposits of up to $1 million. The revised rate is effective from August 1, 2026. • Kotak Mahindra Bank: Offers 6.3 per cent on five-year US dollar deposits above $0.5 million, effective August 1, 2026. • HDFC Bank: Offers 6.25 per cent on US dollar FCNR(B) deposits with tenures of three to five years. The revised rates came into effect on August 1, 2026, following a 25 basis points (bps) increase.

• ICICI Bank: Offers 6.25 per cent for deposits above $4 million and 6 per cent for deposits below that amount. These rates are effective from August 4, 2026. • State Bank of India (SBI): Offers 6 per cent on five-year deposits above $1 million, while deposits below $1 million earn 5.75 per cent. • Axis Bank: Offers 6 per cent on US dollar FCNR(B) deposits with tenures of three to five years, effective August 3, 2026. Why comparing rates matters A difference of just 25 to 50 bps may appear small, but it can result in significantly higher returns over a three- to five-year period, especially for NRIs investing large sums.

However, the highest advertised rate is not always available to every depositor. Some banks offer premium rates only for deposits above a specified amount, making it important to read the eligibility conditions carefully. Lock-in rule for eligible deposits NRIs should also note that, under the applicable RBI guidelines, FCNR(B) deposits opened or renewed between June 8, 2026, and September 30, 2026, with contractual tenures of three to five years, are subject to a mandatory one-year lock-in period. This means investors cannot prematurely withdraw these deposits during the first year. What NRIs should check before investing Before choosing an FCNR(B) deposit, NRIs should keep the following points in mind:

• Compare interest rates across banks instead of choosing the first available option. • Check whether the quoted rate applies only to large-value deposits. • Verify the minimum deposit amount and tenure required to earn the highest rate. • Understand the one-year lock-in requirement applicable under RBI rules. • Confirm the effective date of the revised interest rate, as banks can change rates from time to time. • Choose the deposit currency based on future financial needs to minimise currency conversion costs.