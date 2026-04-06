Poonawalla's ₹167 cr art buy signals a new asset class for India's wealthy

India’s wealthiest investors are increasingly looking beyond stocks, real estate and gold—and turning to something far more cultural: museum-grade art.The recent ₹167.2 crore acquisition of “Yashoda and Krishna” by Cyrus S. Poonawalla, chairman of Serum Institute of India, has not just set a record for Indian art—it has also reinforced a powerful shift in how ultra-rich investors are thinking about wealth. The oil painting by Raja Ravi Varma—created in the 1890s—was sold at a Saffronart auction for ₹167.2 crore, making it the most expensive Indian artwork ever sold.The price was not just record-breaking—it was well above its estimated range of ₹80–120 crore.

The sale took place in Mumbai on April 1 and saw an intense bidding of seven minutes for the work that came from a private collection in Delhi. “I am privileged to have the opportunity to acquire, preserve, and care for this iconic painting,” Poonawala said in a release. He also promised that this ‘national treasure’ would be made available for the public to see periodically in the future. “I was really happy to get it and was fortunate to out-bid Kiran Nadar, who like me is an ardent art collector and habitual bidder of rare works,” Dr Poonawalla, was quoted as saying by Indian Express from his Pune residence.

Often called the ‘Vaccine King,’ Dr Poonawalla’s latest purchase cements his reputation as one of the country’s most serious collectors of national treasures. Measuring 35 x 28.25 inches, the oil painting captures the universal bond between mother and child. Ashish Anand, MD and CEO of Delhi Art Gallery, termed the sale a defining moment for the market, even comparing the work’s iconic status to the Mona Lisa. The final Rs 167.2 crore price tag was more than double the initial lower estimate of Rs 80 crore. But beyond the headline number, the deal reflects something deeper: A surge in demand for what many investors now call “national treasures”.

Previously the record for the most expensive work of Indian art sold at an auction was held by MF Husain’s 1954 Untitled (Gram Yatra) that fetched Rs 118 crore at a Christie’s auction in March 2025. “The Indian art market is reported to be booming. More art is being sold today in the country than ever before, and for higher prices—a sea change in the market evidenced by the repeated shattering of auction records. Last September, a single sale at the New Delhi auction house Saffronart made $40.2 million, while, in March, a 1954 painting by the Modernist master Maqbool Fida Husain sold for $13.8 million at Christie’s in New York,” said the Art Basel website. “With the Indian economy experiencing strong growth (the IMF recently upgraded India’s 2025-26 GDP growth from 6.6% to 7.3%), there is every chance the current upswing in the market will be sustainable, but buyers’ tastes remain cautious, focussed on bankable names and conventional genres.”

For Ultra-HNIs, collectibles are more than just luxury indulgences — they represent a passionate pursuit of culture, identity, and value. The Kotak Private TOP 2024 survey revealed that these tangible and digital assets are being increasingly viewed as both prestige items and strategic investments. Jewellery tops the list with 94% ownership and 79% planning further purchases, followed by collectible art owned by 73% of collectors. As Business Standard reported earlier , the rise of platforms such as Saffronart, AstaGuru, Hurun Research has brought greater transparency, allowing buyers to track historical prices and benchmark artists. In a market once driven by private networks, data is slowly entering the canvas.

The works of India’s most successful artists registered record sales of Rs 310 crore, marking a moderate 3% year-on-year growth, as per Hurun India Art List 2025. 78% of featured artists witnessed an increase in cumulative sales value. Blue-chip names such as Anish Kapoor, Krishen Khanna and Sakti Burman continue to lead. Importantly, the entry barrier is rising. The threshold to enter the Top 50 has climbed from Rs.10 lakh five years ago to Rs. 60 lakh today, while the top ten now begins at Rs. 7.8 crore—highlighting growing competition for high-quality works. “As the Indian economy grows, the number of collectors is rising and demand continues to strengthen,” Junaid told Businesss Standard . “At the same time, supply remains limited—an artist can only produce a finite number of works.”

In 2025, 995 artworks were sold at auction, a 26% increase year-on-year. The collective lots sold by the top 10 artists constituted a substantial 58% of the total art lots sold, said the Hurun report. Art as the new wealth signal For wealthy Indians, art is no longer just about aesthetics—it is increasingly becoming a store of value and legacy asset. India’s art market is witnessing a historic surge, driven by: Rising wealth among high-net-worth individuals A growing desire to own culturally significant assets Global recognition of Indian masters In this context, Varma’s work sits at the intersection of:

Cultural heritage

Scarcity (finite supply of masterpieces)

Global demand Why “national treasures” are gaining traction Unlike contemporary art, works by artists like Raja Ravi Varma carry: Historical significance

Emotional resonance

Strong provenance This makes them comparable to: Rare collectibles

Vintage wines

Classic cars A shift in portfolio thinking Traditionally, Indian investors have preferred: Real estate Gold Equities But among the ultra-rich, portfolios are evolving. Art is now being used to: Diversify wealth

Hedge against inflation

Preserve cultural legacy India has seen art market booms before—most notably in the early 2000s. Globally, family offices and billionaires have long used art as an alternative asset class. India appears to be catching up.