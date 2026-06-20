In the financial landscape of 2026, rebalancing is often misunderstood as an attempt to beat the market. In reality, it is a tool to ensure your portfolio matches your risk appetite. When one asset class — such as growth-focused stocks — performs exceptionally well, it grows to represent a larger percentage of your total wealth. Without a plan to trim those gains, a single market correction could hit your total corpus much harder than you originally planned.

Your goal dictates the weight of each bucket. While growth builds wealth, the stability bucket provides the emotional fortitude to stay invested when markets turn red. By defining these boundaries before the market becomes volatile, you remove the need for bravery during a crash. Instead of a difficult choice, you simply follow a mechanical rule that you wrote when you were thinking clearly.

Setting the goal and risk budget The first step in stress-free rebalancing is acknowledging that your time horizon and risk appetite must dictate your product mix, not the other way around. If you are saving for a house down payment needed in two years, your risk budget for volatility is near zero. If you are saving for a retirement 20 years away, your budget for risk is high, but your budget for inflation risk (the risk of your money losing value) is even higher. Before you look at a single fund, you must define your target asset allocation. For a balanced investor, this might look like a simple 60/40 split: 60 per cent in growth-focused equity for long-term wealth and 40 per cent in guaranteed or stable debt for safety. This ratio is your north star. Rebalancing is simply the act of steering your ship back to these coordinates when the winds of the market blow you off course.

How portfolio rebalancing works Think of your portfolio as a garden with different types of plants. Some plants (stocks) grow rapidly but are sensitive to storms. Others (bonds or fixed deposits) grow slowly but are hardy enough to survive any weather. Over a good season, the fast-growing plants might start to overshadow the hardy ones, taking up 80 per cent of the garden bed instead of the 60 per cent you allocated. Rebalancing is the process of “pruning” the overgrown plants and using those clippings to fertilise the smaller ones. The metric: You don’t rebalance because a stock went up or down in isolation. You rebalance because its weight in your portfolio has shifted.

You don’t rebalance because a stock went up or down in isolation. You rebalance because its weight in your portfolio has shifted. The trigger: Most successful investors use a 5 per cent thumb rule. If your target for equity is 60 per cent, you only take action if it grows beyond 65 per cent or falls below 55 per cent.

Most successful investors use a 5 per cent thumb rule. If your target for equity is 60 per cent, you only take action if it grows beyond 65 per cent or falls below 55 per cent. The account choice: In 2026, it is often more tax-efficient to rebalance by directing new money (your monthly SIPs) into the underperforming asset rather than selling the winner and triggering capital gains tax. Reviewing performance and avoiding common errors Reviewing your portfolio should be a clinical exercise, not an emotional one. Stress enters the equation when investors look at their total return and feel either invincible or defeated. To stay calm, focus on your internal rate of return compared to your specific goal requirements, rather than comparing yourself to a generic market index.

One dangerous error is the winners’ trap. This happens when an investor sees their equity portion grow from 60 per cent to 75 per cent and decides not to sell because the market is doing so well. This is a mistake because you are increasing your risk at exactly the moment when prices are highest. By rebalancing, you lock in profits while things are good, ensuring that when the inevitable downturn arrives, you have shifted enough money into the safety bucket to survive the dip. Checklist Check the deviations: Look at your current percentages. Is any asset class more than 5 per cent away from its target?

Look at your current percentages. Is any asset class more than 5 per cent away from its target? Audit the tax leakage: Before selling a winning fund, calculate the 12.5 per cent long-term capital gains tax. Sometimes, it is better to wait a few months to qualify for long-term status.

Before selling a winning fund, calculate the 12.5 per cent long-term capital gains tax. Sometimes, it is better to wait a few months to qualify for long-term status. Verify the style drift: Ensure your growth fund hasn’t quietly changed its strategy to something even riskier.

Ensure your growth fund hasn’t quietly changed its strategy to something even riskier. Automate the inflow: Redirect your next three months of investments into the losing asset class to bring the ratio back in line without selling anything.

Redirect your next three months of investments into the losing asset class to bring the ratio back in line without selling anything. Avoid the winners’ trap: Resist the urge to let it ride just because a sector is booming. The peak of the boom is exactly when your risk of a lopsided portfolio is highest.

Resist the urge to let it ride just because a sector is booming. The peak of the boom is exactly when your risk of a lopsided portfolio is highest. Document the decision: Write down why you are rebalancing. Having a log of your logic helps prevent second-guessing yourself during the next market cycle. FAQs Where should a beginner start and what should come first? A beginner should start with a paper plan. Write down your target percentages (e.g., 70 per cent growth, 30 per cent stability) before you invest a single rupee. What comes first is the emergency fund — six months of expenses in a liquid account that is never counted as part of your rebalancing math.

How much should be allocated to growth, stability and liquidity? A standard starting point for a moderate investor in their 30s is the 50-30-20 rule: 50 per cent in growth (equity), 30 per cent in stability (debt/guarantees and 20 per cent in liquidity (cash/liquid funds). Adjust the growth portion upward if your goal is more than 10 years away, and downward as you get closer to needing the money. What return numbers are actually useful and what do they hide? Compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) is useful for long-term planning but it hides volatility. A fund can have a 12 per cent CAGR but has dropped 40 per cent in a single year along the way. Always look at the standard deviation or downside capture to see how much stress you’ll have to endure to get that return.