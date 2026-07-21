Portfolio rebalancing is the financial equivalent of a regular health check-up for your investments. When you start investing, you decide on a specific mix of assets — say, 60 per cent in high-growth stocks and 40 per cent in stable debt (such as fixed deposits or bonds). Over time, because stocks usually grow faster than debt, your mix shifts. A year later, you might find your portfolio is now 75 per cent stocks and 25 per cent debt. While this sounds like good news, it means you are now taking on significantly more risk than you originally planned.

How it works

Imagine you invest Rs 1,00,000. You put Rs 60,000 in equity and Rs 40,000 in a fixed deposit (FD). A massive market rally boosts your equity to Rs 90,000, while your FD grows to Rs 42,000. Your total is Rs 1,32,000, but equity now makes up nearly 70 per cent of your wealth. To rebalance, you would sell roughly Rs 10,800 of your equity and move it into your FD, resetting your ratio to 60/40.

Beyond the mathematics, rebalancing serves a vital behavioural purpose: It provides a sense of control during market chaos. When a severe market crash occurs, passive investors often panic and sell everything at the bottom, destroying their wealth. A rebalancing framework prevents this freeze response. Instead of feeling helpless, you have a predefined action to take. A crash simply means your equity has dropped below its target weight, mechanically triggering you to buy stocks while they are cheap. This transforms market fear into a structured, proactive opportunity. The practical implication is simple: Rebalancing forces you to automatically “sell high and buy low”. It locks in your market profits and shifts them into safe assets, protecting your wealth against market crashes. Start with the goal, time horizon and role of risk before picking products Before you can rebalance, you must have a balance to restore. This begins by determining your target asset allocation based on your life goals and timeline.

If you are saving for a child’s university education that is 15 years away, your time horizon allows for a high-risk appetite. You might choose an 80/20 split favouring equity. However, if you are saving for a house deposit needed in three years, your role of risk shifts from growing wealth to preserving capital. Here, a 20/80 split favouring stable debt products is much safer. Your timeline dictates this initial ratio. Rebalancing simply acts as the guardrail that ensures you don’t accidentally drift into a high-risk strategy just because the stock market had a spectacular year. How the relevant product, account or metric works To rebalance effectively, you need to monitor a specific metric: the percentage weightage of your asset classes. You do not rebalance simply because a specific mutual fund or stock went down. You rebalance because your overall ratio has breached its boundaries.

Most investors use the 5 per cent deviation rule. If your target is 60 per cent equity, you only trigger a rebalance if equity climbs above 65 per cent or drops below 55 per cent. When it comes to the how, you have two methods. The first is outflow rebalancing, where you sell the winning asset and buy the losing one. The second, and far more tax-efficient method, is inflow rebalancing. Instead of selling and triggering a 12.5 per cent long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax, you simply direct all your new monthly savings (your Systematic Investment Plans ) entirely into the underweighted asset until the correct 60/40 balance is restored.

How to review performance, rebalance Review your portfolio's performance holistically rather than checking individual funds daily. Look at your overall internal rate of return to see if you are on track to meet your financial goals. The most common decision error investors make is the greed trap. When equity markets are soaring, selling your winning stocks to buy undervalued bonds feels counter-intuitive. People convince themselves to let the winners run, effectively abandoning their risk management strategy right before a market correction. To avoid this, make rebalancing mechanical. Pick a specific date — such as your birthday or the start of the financial year — and check your deviations. If your equity has crossed the 5 per cent threshold, move the money without emotion. By doing this, you take human panic and greed out of the equation entirely.

FAQs Where should a beginner start and what should come first? A beginner must start by establishing an emergency fund containing six months of living expenses in a highly liquid savings account. This comes before any investing or rebalancing. Once that safety net is built, you should define your target asset allocation on paper before buying any financial products. How much should be allocated to growth, stability and liquidity? While it varies by age and goals, a classic baseline is the 50-30-20 rule: 50 per cent for growth (equity/mutual funds), 30 per cent for stability (debt funds, the Public Provident Fund or FDs) and 20 per cent for liquidity (cash or liquid funds). Increase the growth portion for goals over a decade away, and increase stability for short-term needs.