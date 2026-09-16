Setting up a brilliant investment portfolio is only half the battle. Left alone, the stock market will eventually turn your carefully designed plan into something entirely different. When certain investments grow faster than others, your portfolio drifts from its original design, secretly exposing you to risks you never agreed to take. Rebalancing is the mechanical, emotionless process of fixing that drift. It forces you to do the one thing human psychology hates doing: selling what is performing well and buying

what is currently unpopular.

To execute this successfully, you need to treat rebalancing as an annual chore—such as servicing your car—rather than a daily obsession.

The foundation: anchoring your asset allocation You cannot rebalance a portfolio if you do not know what it is supposed to look like in the first place. Before you log into your brokerage account, you must definitively lock in your target blueprint. This blueprint is dictated entirely by your goal and your time horizon. If your goal is retirement in 20 years, the role of risk is to drive maximum growth. Your target blueprint might be aggressively set at 75% equity and 25% debt. If your goal is a child’s education in 5 years, the role of risk shifts entirely to capital preservation. Your blueprint might be conservatively set at 30% equity and 70% debt.

This target ratio is your absolute anchor. You do not initiate trades based on what the market is doing today; you initiate trades exclusively to force your money back into the exact percentages dictated by your timeline. Measuring the drift: when your money changes shape The core metric you are tracking here is called asset allocation drift. Imagine you start the year with ₹10,00,000. Your target blueprint is 60% equity (₹6,00,000) and 40% debt (₹4,00,000). Over the next 12 months, the stock market goes on a massive bull run, while debt remains flat. Your equity grows to ₹9,00,000, and your debt slowly grows to ₹4,20,000. Your total portfolio is now ₹13,20,000.

If you calculate your new percentages, equity now makes up nearly 68% of your wealth. Even though you did nothing, your portfolio has quietly become significantly riskier. If the market crashes tomorrow, you will lose much more money than you originally planned. The metric is flashing a warning sign: you have drifted beyond your acceptable risk parameters. The mechanical fix: how to realign without emotion To fix this drift, you must execute a rebalancing routine once a year. Pick a specific date—such as the first weekend of April—and stick to it. Calculate the drift: log into your accounts, sum up your total net worth, and calculate your current percentages of equity and debt. Compare this to your target blueprint. If the drift is minor (e.g., 2% or 3%), do absolutely nothing. If the drift exceeds a hard 5% threshold, you must act.

log into your accounts, sum up your total net worth, and calculate your current percentages of equity and debt. Compare this to your target blueprint. If the drift is minor (e.g., 2% or 3%), do absolutely nothing. If the drift exceeds a hard 5% threshold, you must act. Rebalance via cash flow (the painless way): If you are still investing a portion of your salary every month, try to fix the drift without selling anything. Simply pause your equity SIPs for a few months and direct all your new cash strictly into your debt funds until the 60/40 ratio is restored. This avoids triggering any taxes.

If you are still investing a portion of your salary every month, try to fix the drift without selling anything. Simply pause your equity SIPs for a few months and direct all your new cash strictly into your debt funds until the 60/40 ratio is restored. This avoids triggering any taxes. Rebalance via selling (the mathematical way): If your portfolio is too large to fix with just your monthly savings, you must sell. In our previous example, you would sell off the excess 8% of your equity to lock in your profits, and immediately use that cash to buy more debt funds. The hardest part of this process is psychological. Selling your winning equity funds feels like a terrible mistake, and buying underperforming debt funds feels like throwing money away. You must override this feeling. Rebalancing mathematically forces you to ‘buy low and sell high’ on autopilot, removing the disastrous human instinct to chase past performance.

Your action checklist: Define the anchor: write down your target equity/debt split on a physical piece of paper.

write down your target equity/debt split on a physical piece of paper. Set the 5% rule: commit to only rebalancing if an asset class drifts by more than 5% from its target.

commit to only rebalancing if an asset class drifts by more than 5% from its target. Check tax implications: before selling equity, verify if the gains qualify for your tax-free long-term capital gains (LTCG) allowance. Harvest those tax-free gains first.

Consolidate: if you have money scattered across a dozen different mutual funds, rebalancing will be a nightmare. Reduce your holdings to 3-4 broad funds to make the math manageable. FAQs How should one start thinking about rebalancing their portfolio? One must start by establishing the target percentages. You cannot measure drift if you have no baseline. What comes first is honestly assessing your timeline. Do not look at what your friends are buying. Look at the calendar, pick the year you need to withdraw the money, and let that date dictate whether you should lean toward growth or stability.

How much should be allocated to growth, stability and liquidity? For an average professional saving for retirement, a standard framework is keeping a strict 6 months of living expenses in absolute liquidity (bank savings), allocating 25% of the remaining portfolio to stability (Employees Provident Fund, Public Provident Fund, bonds) and funneling the remaining 75% into growth (equity index funds). As you age, the stability bucket slowly expands to consume the growth bucket. What return numbers are actually useful and what do they hide? When reviewing your portfolio annually, ignore the 1-year trailing return of your individual funds. A high 1-year return hides the risk that the fund manager took to achieve it. The only useful metric is checking whether your overall, blended portfolio return is beating your personal inflation rate by at least 3-4%. If your blended return is doing that, the system is working perfectly.