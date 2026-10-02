PPF rate unchanged at 7.1%: What investors need to know this quarter

The government has retained the Public Provident Fund (PPF) interest rate at 7.1 per cent for the October-December 2026 quarter, extending the existing rate for another three months. The Department of Economic Affairs notified the decision on September 30 as part of its quarterly review of small savings rates.

For savers, the decision means there is no immediate change in the return on fresh or existing PPF deposits. PPF continues to offer a fixed government-backed rate while retaining its long-term tax benefits.

PPF rate stays at 7.1 per cent

The 7.1 per cent rate will apply from October 1 to December 31, 2026. The government reviews small savings rates every quarter, but the rate can be left unchanged, as it has been this time.

The decision covers the wider small savings basket as well, including schemes such as the National Savings Certificate (NSC), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana and senior citizens' savings scheme. For a PPF investor, however, the quarterly review does not mean interest is credited every three months. PPF interest is calculated on the balance according to the scheme's rules and is credited to the account annually. This distinction matters when comparing PPF with bank fixed deposits, where the quoted rate and interest-crediting frequency can be different. What does 7.1 per cent mean for your money PPF is designed for long-term savings rather than short-term income. An investor can deposit between Rs 500 and Rs 1.5 lakh in a financial year. The account has an initial maturity period of 15 years, after which it can be extended in blocks of five years.

The maximum annual contribution of Rs 1.5 lakh is important for investors planning their tax-saving investments. Putting more than Rs 1.5 lakh into the account in a financial year does not increase the amount eligible for PPF benefits. Another point investors need to watch is the timing of deposits. PPF interest is calculated based on the balance during the month, so investors generally benefit from making their annual contribution early in the financial year rather than waiting until the end. PPF remains a tax-efficient option PPF's attraction is not just the 7.1 per cent rate. Its tax treatment can make a significant difference to the effective return for eligible investors.

Under the Income Tax Act, 2025, the Rs 1.5 lakh aggregate deduction for specified savings investments has been retained under Section 123. The benefit is relevant to taxpayers who opt for the old tax regime. The PPF interest and maturity proceeds are also tax-exempt under the applicable rules. This means investors should not compare the 7.1 per cent PPF rate directly with a taxable fixed-deposit rate without considering the tax impact. For someone in a higher tax bracket using the old regime, a tax-free PPF return can be worth more than the headline rate suggests. However, the tax deduction is not a reason by itself to invest in PPF. The Rs 1.5 lakh limit is shared with other eligible investments and payments covered by the relevant deduction provisions.

PPF is not meant for short-term goals The biggest limitation is liquidity. PPF is a 15-year product, although the account can subsequently be extended in five-year blocks. Investors should therefore avoid treating it like a savings account or a short-term fixed deposit. Partial withdrawals are possible only after the account has completed the required number of years under the scheme's rules. This makes PPF more suitable for goals such as retirement, a child's education or building a long-term debt allocation than for an emergency fund. Investors also need to make the required minimum annual contribution to keep the account active. A missed contribution can result in the account becoming inactive and may require payment of the prescribed fee and penalty for regularisation.

Should you invest because the rate is 7.1 per cent? The unchanged rate provides certainty for the October-December quarter, but investors should look beyond the headline number. PPF can make sense for someone who wants long-term, relatively low-risk savings with tax benefits, particularly if they are using the old tax regime and have sufficient liquidity elsewhere. But someone looking for money they may need within a few years should not lock away funds simply because the PPF rate is 7.1 per cent. The 15-year structure and withdrawal restrictions are as important as the interest rate when deciding whether the scheme fits a financial goal.