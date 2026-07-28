PPF turned inactive after a missed Rs 500 deposit? Here's how to revive it

A Public Provident Fund (PPF) account can become inactive if the account holder fails to deposit at least Rs 500 in a financial year.

While the money already invested remains safe and continues to earn interest, an inactive account loses several important facilities until it is revived.

PPF is one of India's most popular long-term savings schemes because of its government backing, tax benefits and guaranteed returns. However, many investors overlook the minimum annual contribution rule, especially if they do not make regular deposits.

The good news is that an inactive account can be restored by following a simple process and paying a nominal penalty.

Missing the minimum deposit can restrict your account Under PPF rules, investors must contribute a minimum of Rs 500 every financial year to keep the account active. The maximum investment allowed in a financial year is Rs 1.5 lakh. If no deposit is made during a financial year, the account becomes inactive (also referred to as discontinued). This does not mean the account is closed or that the accumulated savings are lost. However, it does place restrictions on how the account can be used. For investors using PPF as part of their long-term retirement or tax-saving strategy, reviving the account quickly is generally a better option than waiting until maturity.

What happens when a PPF account becomes inactive? Although an inactive PPF account continues to earn interest on the existing balance at the applicable government-notified rate, several important benefits are suspended. An inactive account holder cannot: • Make fresh contributions to the account • Avail of a loan against the PPF balance • Make eligible partial withdrawals until the account is revived The biggest long-term impact is the inability to continue investing. Missing fresh deposits means investors also lose the opportunity to earn returns through compounding on additional contributions.

How to reactivate a dormant PPF account The revival process is straightforward and can be completed through the bank or post office where the account is maintained. To reactivate the account, investors need to: • Submit a written request for reactivation • Pay a penalty of Rs 50 for every financial year in which the account remained inactive • Deposit the minimum subscription of Rs 500 for each defaulted financial year Once these formalities are completed, the account becomes active again and normal operations, including fresh deposits, loans and eligible withdrawals, are restored.

For example, if an investor missed the minimum contribution for three financial years, the revival amount would include a Rs 150 penalty (Rs 50 for each year) and Rs 1,500 towards the minimum subscription (Rs 500 for each year), taking the total payment to Rs 1,650. Your money is not lost One of the biggest misconceptions surrounding inactive PPF accounts is that the accumulated savings stop earning returns. That is not the case. The balance already available in the account continues to earn interest according to the prevailing PPF interest rate. The account also continues towards its 15-year maturity period. The restriction applies mainly to account operations, not to the money already invested.

Key features of a PPF account PPF remains a preferred investment option for conservative investors because it combines capital protection with tax-efficient returns. Some of its key features include: • Minimum annual investment: Rs 500 • Maximum annual investment: Rs 1.5 lakh • Lock-in period: 15 years • Current interest rate: 7.1 per cent per annum • Extension allowed in blocks of five years after maturity • Partial withdrawals permitted from the seventh financial year, subject to rules • Premature closure allowed after five financial years in specified cases such as higher education or serious illness, subject to applicable conditions

The scheme also follows the Exempt-Exempt-Exempt (EEE) taxation structure. Under the old tax regime, investments qualify for deduction under Section 80C, while the interest earned and maturity proceeds remain tax free. Even for taxpayers under the new tax regime, the interest and maturity amount continue to remain exempt from tax, although the Section 80C deduction is not available. Simple steps can prevent an account from becoming inactive With most banks now allowing online transfers to PPF accounts, avoiding inactivity has become easier than before. Investors can set standing instructions or annual reminders to ensure that at least Rs 500 is deposited before the end of every financial year.