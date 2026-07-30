Producer Ekta Kapoor leases Juhu apartment for Rs 36 lakh over two years

Television producer Ekta Kapoor has leased out an apartment in Mumbai's upscale Juhu locality for a monthly licence fee of Rs 1.5 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The leave-and-licence agreement, registered on July 28, 2026, pertains to a flat on the third floor of Krishna 2 (Ekta House) on N.S. Road No. 7, Juhu Scheme. The apartment has been licensed to Dharmesh Maldevbhai Godhania for a tenure of 24 months, with the agreement running from March 1, 2025, to February 28, 2027.

The deal carries a monthly licence fee of Rs 1.5 lakh, translating into a total rental outgo of Rs 36 lakh over the two-year tenure, assuming the rent remains unchanged throughout the agreement. The property comes with one car parking space. The agreement does not mention a security deposit.

The registered document identifies Ekta Ravi Kapoor as the licensor and Dharmesh Maldevbhai Godhania as the licensee. Stamp duty of Rs 9,000 and registration charges of Rs 1,000 were paid on the transaction, according to the registration records. The latest transaction adds to a string of celebrity leasing deals in Mumbai's premium neighbourhoods in recent months. Earlier this year, actor Shraddha Kapoor renewed the lease on her apartment in Juhu at a starting monthly rent of Rs 6 lakh. The one-year agreement covers a nearly 3,929 sq ft apartment in Prime Beach and has a cumulative rental value of Rs 72 lakh.

More recently, actor Karisma Kapoor leased out a luxury apartment in Bandra West for Rs 5.51 lakh per month, generating annual rental income of around Rs 66 lakh, according to property registration documents cited in media reports. Another notable leasing transaction involved actor Hrithik Roshan, who leased out his sea-facing three-bedroom apartment in Juhu at a reported Rs 10 lakh per month, with a Rs 30 lakh security deposit, highlighting the premium commanded by luxury homes in the neighbourhood. Nikhil Nanda, chairman of Escorts Kubota and Amitabh Bachchan's son-in-law, purchased a luxury apartment in Juhu for about Rs 28 crore in late 2025.