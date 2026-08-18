Property registered in your name? That's not the end of ownership process

Buying a house does not end with signing and registering the sale deed. A registered document confirms that a transaction has been formally recorded, but it does not automatically establish that the seller had a clean and transferable title.

This distinction will be critical if an earlier owner, lender, heir or another third party later raises a claim over the property. For homebuyers, therefore, registration should be seen as one part of the purchase process, not as a substitute for title verification.

“Registration only records the transaction; it does not cure defects in the seller’s title or extinguish pre-existing third-party rights,” said Tushar Kumar, advocate, Supreme Court of India.

Why a registered sale deed is not enough A buyer effectively gets only the title that the seller possesses. If the seller's own ownership is defective, a registered sale deed cannot make that title valid. The Supreme Court has reiterated this principle in its decisions. Himesh Thakur, associate partner at law firm PSL Advocates & Solicitors, said that in Samiullah v. State of Bihar , the court held that registration creates only a rebuttable presumption and is not conclusive proof of ownership. This is why buyers need to establish how the property reached the current seller. “A registered sale deed proves that a transaction was formally recorded, not that the seller had valid ownership,” said Gudipati Gayatri Kashyap, advocate, Delhi High Court.

Check the ownership trail, not just the latest deed The most important exercise before buying is title verification. Buyers should examine previous sale deeds, conveyance deeds and other documents that show how ownership passed from one person to another. Kashyap recommends checking the chain of title going back 12 to 30 years, including the mother deed and subsequent sale deeds, while Thakur advises tracing the chain for ideally 30 years. The documents required will depend on how the seller acquired the property. These may include: Previous sale, gift, partition or inheritance deeds

Allotment or lease documents, where applicable

Mutation and municipal or revenue records

Property tax receipts

Encumbrance Certificate (EC)

Approved layout and building plans

Completion or occupancy certificate

RERA registration for applicable projects

Society or RWA records and NOCs, where relevant

Documents relating to mortgages, charges or litigation “If title has devolved through inheritance, gift, partition, a Will or a court order, the underlying succession or transfer documents require particular scrutiny,” said Kumar.

For flats, buyers should also verify the developer's title to the underlying land, sanctioned plans and relevant project approvals. Supriya Majumdar, partner, Elarra Law Offices, said buyers should also check the society's share certificate and the status of conveyance or deemed conveyance, where applicable. EC is important, but it is not a clean chit An Encumbrance Certificate is another key document. It can reveal registered mortgages, charges and transactions recorded with the sub-registrar for the period searched. However, buyers should not treat a clean EC as conclusive proof that the property has no claims. “An encumbrance certificate only shows registered mortgages, charges and transactions recorded at the sub-registrar’s office,” said Supriya Majumdar. It may not capture unregistered transactions, ongoing litigation or errors in indexing.

Himesh Thakur similarly cautioned that an EC may not reveal an equitable mortgage, oral tenancy or family claim. “A clean certificate is necessary, not sufficient,” he said. Adhiraj Harish, partner, D.M. Harish & Co. LLP, recommends supplementing title checks with searches of Sub-Registrar records and, where applicable, the Central Registry of Securitisation Asset Reconstruction and Security Interest of India (CERSAI) to identify security interests affecting the property. What to do after registration The buyer's work does not stop after registration. The next step is to apply for mutation in the relevant municipal or revenue records and update property tax records.

For agricultural land, this may involve mutation of revenue records such as the 7/12 extract. For a cooperative housing society flat, the buyer should complete the society's prescribed transfer process and ensure the name is reflected in its records, said Harish. Electricity, water and other utility connections should also be transferred to the buyer's name. These records do not create ownership. “Mutation is not proof of ownership,” said Thakur, citing the Supreme Court's position that mutation entries are primarily for fiscal purposes. Raheel Patel, partner, Gandhi Law Associates, said keeping these records updated nevertheless strengthens the ownership trail and reduces the scope for future administrative and transactional disputes.