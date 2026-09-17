Protect your portfolio, household budget from rising inflation and rates

Retail inflation rose to a 20-month high of 4.82 per cent in August, even as interest rates moved higher. India’s 10-year government security (G-sec) yield is currently above 7 per cent, while the US 10-year bond yield has crossed 5 per cent. Economists expect possible interest-rate increases when the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee meets in October and December later this year. The combination could raise household expenses and loan repayments while putting pressure on equity and debt-fund returns.