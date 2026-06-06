Provident fund investment: What to know about EPF, VPF and passbooks

Most salaried people save for retirement but many don’t think much about it because they are banking on their provident fund (PF) kitty. Every month, a part of your salary goes into PF. Your employer also adds to it. Over time, this builds into a large amount that you can use later in life. You don’t have to actively manage it, but understanding how it actually works can help you avoid mistakes, especially when you switch jobs or want to save more.

EPF, VPF, interest, passbooks, and balances explained

Let’s break this down in the simplest way.

What is EPF?

A retirement savings account

Funded by both you and your employer Every month: Around 12 per cent of your basic salary is deducted

Your employer also contributes Part of your employer’s contribution goes into a pension component, and the rest comes into your PF balance. Example If your basic salary is ₹30,000: Your contribution to PF: ₹3,600

Employer contribution: Roughly ₹1,100

Total going into PF: Around ₹4,700 every month This amount keeps growing with interest. What is VPF? Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF) is optional. You can contribute more than the standard 12 per cent

The extra amount earns the same interest as EPF Example:

Instead of Rs 3,600, you choose ₹6,000

The extra Rs 2,400 goes into PF This is useful if you want a safe, long-term savings option. How interest works The government decides the interest rate (usually around 8 per cent+)

Interest is added yearly

Your money grows over time through compounding What is the PF passbook? The passbook is like a bank statement. It shows: Monthly contributions

Employer share

Interest added

Total balance You can check it online anytime using your Universal Account Number (UAN). What changes when you switch jobs, transfer the account, or add voluntary contributions This is where confusion happens.

When you switch jobs Your PF account stays the same. You should: Give your UAN to your new employer

Transfer your old PF balance to the new account Why transfer matters If you don’t transfer: You may have multiple PF accounts

Tracking becomes cumbersome

Old accounts may stop earning interest after some time How to transfer (simple idea) Log in to the PF portal

Request a transfer from your old employer to the new one

Nowadays, it is mostly online When to consider VPF VPF can make sense if: You want to save more without extra effort

You prefer stable, low-risk returns

You are not comfortable with market-based investments Withdrawal, paperwork, mistakes PF is meant for long-term use but withdrawals are allowed in certain situations.

When you can withdraw Retirement

After being unemployed for a period

Specific needs like:

Medical expenses

Home purchase

Education or marriage What you need before withdrawal Active UAN

Aadhaar linked

Bank account verified

Correct personal details Common mistakes Name mismatch between Aadhaar and bank account

Not completing KYC

Forgetting to transfer PF after a job change

Having multiple inactive accounts Investment tip Many people withdraw PF every time they change jobs. This reduces long-term savings. If possible, it is better to: Transfer and continue the account. What to do Errors to avoid Withdrawing PF too early

Ignoring passbook updates

Not checking if employer deposits are happening

Not updating nominee details

Leaving old accounts inactive Checklist

Check your PF passbook occasionally

Ensure KYC details are correct

Transfer PF when switching jobs

Consider VPF if you can save more

Add or update your nominee FAQs How does EPF differ from VPF, and when should VPF be considered? EPF is the standard contribution deducted from one’s salary. VPF is optional – you choose to contribute more. It is useful if you want to increase savings in a safe, long-term option without managing separate investments. What should employees do with PF when they switch jobs? They should transfer the balance to the new employer’s account instead of withdrawing it. This keeps the savings growing and avoids complications later.