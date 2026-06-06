Provident fund investment: What to know about EPF, VPF and passbooks

Most salaried people save for retirement but many don’t think much about it because they are banking on their provident fund (PF) kitty. Every month, a part of your salary goes into PF. Your employer also adds to it. Over time, this builds into a large amount that you can use later in life. You don’t have to actively manage it, but understanding how it actually works can help you avoid mistakes, especially when you switch jobs or want to save more.
EPF, VPF, interest, passbooks, and balances explained
Around 12 per cent of your basic salary is deducted
Your employer also contributes
Part of your employer’s contribution goes into a pension component, and the rest comes into your PF balance.
Example
If your basic salary is ₹30,000:
Your contribution to PF: ₹3,600
Employer contribution: Roughly ₹1,100
Total going into PF: Around ₹4,700 every month
This amount keeps growing with interest.
What is VPF?
Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF) is optional.
You can contribute more than the standard 12 per cent
The extra amount earns the same interest as EPF
Example:
Instead of Rs 3,600, you choose ₹6,000
The extra Rs 2,400 goes into PF
This is useful if you want a safe, long-term savings option.
How interest works
The government decides the interest rate (usually around 8 per cent+)
Interest is added yearly
Your money grows over time through compounding
What is the PF passbook?
The passbook is like a bank statement. It shows:
Monthly contributions
Employer share
Interest added
Total balance
You can check it online anytime using your Universal Account Number (UAN).
What changes when you switch jobs, transfer the account, or add voluntary contributions
This is where confusion happens.
When you switch jobs
Your PF account stays the same. You should:
Give your UAN to your new employer
Transfer your old PF balance to the new account
Why transfer matters
If you don’t transfer:
You may have multiple PF accounts
Tracking becomes cumbersome
Old accounts may stop earning interest after some time
How to transfer (simple idea)
Log in to the PF portal
Request a transfer from your old employer to the new one
Nowadays, it is mostly online
When to consider VPF
VPF can make sense if:
You want to save more without extra effort
You prefer stable, low-risk returns
You are not comfortable with market-based investments
Withdrawal, paperwork, mistakes
PF is meant for long-term use but withdrawals are allowed in certain situations.
When you can withdraw
Retirement
After being unemployed for a period
Specific needs like:
Medical expenses
Home purchase
Education or marriage
What you need before withdrawal
Active UAN
Aadhaar linked
Bank account verified
Correct personal details
Common mistakes
Name mismatch between Aadhaar and bank account
Not completing KYC
Forgetting to transfer PF after a job change
Having multiple inactive accounts
Investment tip
Many people withdraw PF every time they change jobs. This reduces long-term savings. If possible, it is better to:
Transfer and continue the account.
What to do
Errors to avoid
Withdrawing PF too early
Ignoring passbook updates
Not checking if employer deposits are happening
Not updating nominee details
Leaving old accounts inactive
Checklist
Check your PF passbook occasionally
Ensure KYC details are correct
Transfer PF when switching jobs
Consider VPF if you can save more
Add or update your nominee
FAQs
How does EPF differ from VPF, and when should VPF be considered?
EPF is the standard contribution deducted from one’s salary. VPF is optional – you choose to contribute more. It is useful if you want to increase savings in a safe, long-term option without managing separate investments.
What should employees do with PF when they switch jobs?
They should transfer the balance to the new employer’s account instead of withdrawing it. This keeps the savings growing and avoids complications later.
How can passbook entries, transfers, or balances be checked correctly?
You can log in to the PF portal or app using your UAN. The passbook shows all contributions and interest. Check it once in a while to ensure everything is updated.
When can money be withdrawn, and what paperwork is required?
Withdrawals are allowed for specific reasons or after retirement/unemployment. Most claims are now online, but your Aadhaar, bank details, and KYC must be correctly linked.