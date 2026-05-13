Quick refunds, simpler filing: Income Tax dept explains impact of new law

The Income Tax Department has said that refunds are being processed automatically as part of the government’s push to build a more transparent and technology-driven system.

The new Income Tax Act, 2025 aims to reduce litigation, simplify compliance, and improve communication between taxpayers and the department, said Vivek Wadekar, principal chief commissioner of income tax, in Pune on Tuesday, according to PTI.

It came into effect from April 1, replacing large parts of the six-decade-old Income Tax Act, 1961, which had undergone thousands of amendments over the years.

For taxpayers, the most immediate takeaway is likely to be the government’s emphasis on faster processing, simplified language and digital assistance tools.

Refunds processed automatically One of the key updates shared by the tax department relates to income tax refunds. According to Wadekar, refunds are now being processed automatically through the Centralised Processing Centre (CPC) in Bengaluru, reducing the scope for manual intervention. The move is aimed at speeding up refund timelines and limiting procedural delays. For salaried taxpayers and small businesses, quicker automated processing could mean fewer follow-ups and faster credit of refunds, especially in straightforward return filing cases. However, officials also cautioned that many refund-related issues arise because taxpayers fail to update their contact details.

Wadekar said disputes or “high-pitch” assessment complaints are often linked to communication gaps such as outdated email IDs, incorrect mobile numbers or incomplete taxpayer information in records. This means taxpayers may miss notices, clarification requests or refund-related communication from the department. Why the government replaced the old Income Tax Act The Income Tax Department said the earlier law had become increasingly complex after more than 4,000 amendments over several decades. According to the official, different interpretations of provisions frequently led to disputes and litigation between taxpayers and authorities. “The Income Tax Act, 2025 has made the language simpler and easier to understand so that taxpayers, as well as tax authorities, are on the same page,” Wadekar said, according to PTI.

The government has repeatedly stated that the new law is designed to improve ease of compliance and encourage voluntary tax compliance instead of excessive enforcement. For ordinary taxpayers, this could eventually translate into: Simpler legal language in tax provisions

Reduced ambiguity while filing returns

Fewer interpretation-related disputes

Greater use of automated systems and digital processing

Faster communication through online platforms AI chatbot and digital taxpayer help tools launched As part of the new taxpayer assistance framework, the department has launched ‘Kar Saathi’, a 24x7 AI-powered chatbot aimed at answering taxpayer queries instantly. Another initiative called ‘Kar Setu’ provides more than 2,000 frequently asked questions (FAQs) and educational brochures explaining provisions under the new tax law in simpler language.

The department has also started distributing educational booklets in Marathi related to exemptions and tax deducted at source (TDS) to improve regional outreach in Maharashtra. The broader strategy appears to focus on reducing dependence on physical tax offices and shifting taxpayer support towards digital and self-service systems. What taxpayers should do now Tax professionals have repeatedly advised taxpayers that automated systems work efficiently only when records are accurate and updated. Based on the department’s latest comments, taxpayers may need to pay closer attention to the following: Ensure PAN details match income tax records

Keep email IDs and mobile numbers updated on the income tax portal

Verify bank account details linked for refunds

Regularly check notices and portal communication

Respond quickly to clarification requests, if any

Even small errors in contact or banking information can delay refunds or create compliance issues. Outreach drive planned across Maharashtra The Income Tax Department has also announced a large taxpayer awareness campaign under “PRARAMBH 2026”, short for Policy Reform and Responsible Action for Mission Viksit Bharat.