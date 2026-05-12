Railway pensioners get 2% hike in dearness relief: Know rise in benefits

The Railway Ministry has hiked dearness relief (DR) from 58 per cent to 60 per cent, boosting monthly payouts for pensioners. The increase will be applied retrospectively from January 1, ensuring retirees receive the adjusted balance for the start of the year.

The move follows the central government’s decision to increase dearness allowance (DA) and DR for employees and pensioners to offset rising inflation.

The revision comes after the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare issued an Office Memorandum earlier last month, extending the central government’s latest DR increase to railway pensioners as well.

What changes for railway pensioners

DR is paid to pensioners to protect their income from inflation. It is calculated as a percentage of the basic pension and revised periodically based on price rise. With the latest revision, pensioners will receive an additional 2 percentage points over the existing 58 per cent DR. For instance: A pensioner with a basic monthly pension of Rs 10,000 will now receive Rs 16,000 instead of Rs 15,800, resulting in a monthly increase of Rs 200. A pensioner drawing a basic pension of Rs 50,000 will receive Rs 80,000 instead of Rs 79,000, translating into an additional Rs 1,000 every month.

Those with higher pension slabs will see proportionately larger increases. How much more pension will pensioners get? Basic pension Pension at 58% DR Pension at 60% DR Monthly increase Rs 10,000 Rs 15,800 Rs 16,000 Rs 200 Rs 20,000 Rs 31,600 Rs 32,000 Rs 400 Rs 30,000 Rs 47,400 Rs 48,000 Rs 600 Rs 40,000 Rs 63,200 Rs 64,000 Rs 800 Rs 50,000 Rs 79,000 Rs 80,000 Rs 1,000 Rs 60,000 Rs 94,800 Rs 96,000 Rs 1,200 Rs 70,000 Rs 1,10,600 Rs 1,12,000 Rs 1,400 The revised amount will be reflected in monthly pension payouts along with arrears from January 2026, wherever applicable.