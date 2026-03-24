Railways revises distance allowance for employees: Check new payout rates

The Railways Ministry has increased the allowance it pays employees, such as loco pilots and guards, for the distance they travel on duty.

The revised Kilometrage Allowance and Allowance in Lieu of Kilometrage for “running staff” is effective from January 1, 2024. It will give financial relief to certain employees ahead of the expected implementation of the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC).

The update comes after the dearness allowance (DA) for railway employees reached 50 per cent, a key trigger for recalculating travel-related allowances. The distance allowance was increased after lobbying by the All India Railwaymen’s Federation and the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen.

What has changed The revised rates apply to both Loco Running Staff and Traffic Running Staff. While the allowances per kilometre and per 160 km journey have increased, all other eligibility conditions for these allowances remain unchanged. Loco running staff – Key revised rates Loco pilot (Mail): Rs 606 per 100 km; Rs 969 per 160 km Loco pilot (Passenger)/Sr. motorman: Rs 600 per 100 km; Rs 960 per 160 km Loco pilot (Goods): Rs 594 per 100 km; Rs 951 per 160 km Loco pilot (Shunting) Gr. I: Rs 461 per 100 km; Rs 737 per 160 km