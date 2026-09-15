Rakesh Roshan leases Andheri office to BeingU Studios for ₹7.3 lakh a month

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has leased out two commercial units in Mumbai's Andheri West to BeingU Studios Pvt Ltd, a company associated with the Roshan family, for an initial monthly rent of ₹7.3 lakh, according to property documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The 5,574-sq-ft commercial premises, comprising two units on the fourth floor of Commerce Centre at B-27, off New Link Road in Oshiwara, were registered on September 9, 2026, according to the leave-and-licence agreement reviewed by CRE Matrix.. The agreement identifies Rakesh Roshan as the licensor and BeingU Studios as the licensee.

The three-year agreement runs from August 1, 2026 to July 31, 2029, with the rent starting at ₹7.3 lakh a month. The contract provides for a 5% annual escalation, taking the monthly rent to ₹7.6 la7kh in the second year and about ₹8.05 lakh in the third year.

At these contracted rates, the property is expected to generate about ₹2.76 crore in rental income over the three-year term, assuming the lease runs for the full period. The calculation works out to ₹87.6 lakh in the first year, ₹91.98 lakh in the second year and approximately ₹96.58 lakh in the third year — taking the total scheduled rent to about ₹2.76 crore. The property works out to an initial rent of approximately ₹131 per sq ft a month based on the 5,574-sq-ft area. The agreement also records an interest-free refundable security deposit of ₹10.95 lakh, equivalent to 1.5 months of the initial rent. The premises come with two car parking spaces.

This is Rakesh Roshan's latest in a string of property transactions The new office lease comes soon after two other property transactions involving Rakesh Roshan and his wife, Pramila Rakesh Roshan. In August 2026, the couple leased a residential apartment in Mumbai's upscale JVPD Scheme for a starting monthly rent of ₹5 lakh. The three-year agreement, registered on August 24, carries a 5% annual escalation and a ₹21.75 lakh security deposit. The JVPD transaction was for a second-floor apartment in Hiralaya Building on N S Road. The licence commenced on August 15, 2026. Before that, in December 2025, Rakesh Roshan and Pramila Roshan leased a substantially larger commercial property in Andheri West to Fabindia.

That property, at De Mall on Veera Desai Road, measured 6,389.47 sq ft and was leased at an initial rent of ₹14.5 lakh a month. The five-year agreement included a ₹87 lakh security deposit and five car parking spaces, according to Business Standard's report based on CRE Matrix data. The Fabindia lease also had a structured escalation. The monthly rent was set at ₹14.5 lakh in the first year, ₹15 lakh in the second, ₹16 lakh in the third and ₹18.4 lakh in each of the fourth and fifth years. Rakesh Roshan bought ₹19.68 crore of commercial property in 2025 The Roshan family's property activity has also included acquisitions.

In November 2025, Rakesh Roshan and his wife purchased five commercial units in Andheri East for ₹19.68 crore, according to property-registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. The five properties were located in Vaidya West World One Aeropolis. The individual transactions ranged from about ₹2.83 crore to ₹5.28 crore. The purchases included two units bought by Rakesh Roshan and three by Pramila Roshan. The first unit, bought by Rakesh Roshan, was valued at ₹3.27 crore and measured 1,259 sq ft of RERA carpet area, with two parking spaces. A second unit purchased by him was valued at ₹2.83 crore and measured 1,089 sq ft, also with two parking spaces.

He has also sold Mumbai and Pune properties Rakesh Roshan has also monetised some of his real estate holdings. In May 2025, Rakesh Roshan and his son Hrithik Roshan sold three residential properties in Andheri West for a combined ₹6.75 crore, according to property-registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. Two of those properties were sold by Rakesh Roshan: a 1,025-sq-ft property at Veejays Niwas for ₹3.75 crore and a 655-sq-ft property at Raheja Classique for ₹2.20 crore. Hrithik Roshan sold the third, a 240-sq-ft property at Raheja Classique, for ₹80 lakh. In another transaction in January 2026, Rakesh Roshan sold a Pune land parcel for ₹15 crore. The transaction was registered on December 26, 2025, according to property documents accessed by CRE Matrix.