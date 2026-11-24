Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has leased out a 2,727 sq ft office space at Lotus Corporate Park in Mumbai’s Goregaon East to Fuji Silvertech Concrete Pvt Ltd for a starting monthly rent of ₹7 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The five-year leave-and-licence agreement was registered on November 13, 2026. The office space is located on the 14th floor of the C Wing at Lotus Corporate Park, along the Western Express Highway. The deal includes three car parking spaces in the building’s basement.

The agreement identifies Filmkraft Productions (India) Pvt Ltd as the licensor, represented by director Rakesh Roshan, while Fuji Silvertech Concrete is the licensee, represented by its chief strategy officer Brijmohan Gopaldas Soni.

The licence commenced on November 16, 2026, but the rent will become payable from January 16, 2027, following a two-month rent-free period for interior and fit-out work. The monthly rent will increase by 5% annually. The agreement provides for an interest-free refundable security deposit of ₹42 lakh, equivalent to six months of the initial rent. Based on the escalation schedule in the agreement, the monthly rent will rise to ₹7.35 lakh in the second year, ₹7.72 lakh in the third, ₹8.10 lakh in the fourth and ₹8.51 lakh in the fifth year. The scheduled rent over the five-year agreement works out to approximately ₹4.5 crore, excluding applicable taxes and other charges.

A series of property transactions involving the Roshans The latest lease adds to a series of real estate transactions involving Rakesh Roshan, his wife Pramila Roshan and other members of the family across Mumbai and Pune. In September 2026, Rakesh Roshan leased two commercial units measuring a combined 5,574 sq ft in Andheri West to BeingU Studios Pvt Ltd for an initial monthly rent of ₹7.3 lakh. The five-year agreement covered premises at Commerce Centre in Oshiwara and included a 5% annual rent escalation. A month earlier, Rakesh Roshan and his wife had leased out a residential apartment in Mumbai’s JVPD Scheme for a starting monthly rent of ₹5 lakh. The three-year agreement, registered in August 2026, included a 5% annual escalation and a security deposit of ₹21.75 lakh.

In December 2025, the couple leased a 6,389 sq ft commercial property at De Mall on Veera Desai Road in Andheri West to Fabindia for an initial monthly rent of ₹14.5 lakh. The five-year agreement included a security deposit of ₹87 lakh and five parking spaces. ₹19.68 crore commercial property purchase in Andheri The Roshans have also expanded their commercial property holdings through acquisitions. In November 2025, Rakesh Roshan and his wife purchased five commercial units at Vaidya West World One Aeropolis in Andheri East for a combined ₹19.68 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. The five units included two acquired by Rakesh Roshan and three by Pramila Roshan. The individual transactions ranged from approximately ₹2.83 crore to ₹5.28 crore.

The filmmaker also sold two residential properties in Andheri West in May 2025. These included a 1,025 sq ft property at Veejays Niwas, sold for ₹3.75 crore, and a property at Raheja Classique, sold for ₹2.2 crore. His son Hrithik Roshan separately sold another property at Raheja Classique for ₹80 lakh. The three transactions together amounted to ₹6.75 crore, according to property registration data reviewed by Square Yards. In another transaction, Rakesh Roshan sold a 1.09-hectare land parcel in Pune’s Lohegaon area to CP Lands LLP for ₹15 crore. The conveyance deed was registered on December 26, 2025, according to documents accessed by CRE Matrix.